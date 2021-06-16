Four UVA swimmers advance on Day 3 at U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials

The University of Virginia swimming & diving team had four swimmers advance to finals in their respective events on Tuesday night at the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials.

The third night started with the women’s 200-meter freestyle. Paige Madden was the second-place qualifier from the semifinals with a time of 1:56.44. Madden was the fourth-fastest from prelims heading into the semifinals.

Leah Smith also advanced to the 200 free finals, finishing eighth with a time of 1:58.22. Smith had the top time from prelims (1:57.52) going into the semifinals.

Kate Douglass and Alex Walsh took on the 200-meter individual medley semifinals. Douglass was the top qualifier from prelims and Walsh entered with the fifth-fastest time in the morning session. Walsh came out strong in the semifinals to swim the fastest time of 2:08.87 as the top qualifier for tomorrow’s final. Douglass finished with the second-fastest time of 2:09.99 to also advance.

Emma Weyant just missed the semifinals, placing 19th overall in 2:00.30 in the 200 free prelims.

Maddie Donohoe competed in the 1500-meter freestyle. She finished 17th overall with a time of 16:43.72.

Ella Nelson just missed the 200-meter individual medley semifinals, finishing in 18th as the second reserve. Nelson swam a time of 2:14.84 in the prelims.

