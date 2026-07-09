Mark Warner calls out sham of FBI investigation into ‘rigged’ 2020 election

Mark Warner wants answers from the Trump regime on its efforts to put FBI resources into reinvestigating the lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Sen. Warner, D-Va., sent an angry letter to Todd Blanche, the acting AG, and Kash Patel, the director of the FBI, raising issue with the sham investigation into Georgia’s election results.

We all remember that Trump tried to pressure state officials to “find” him more votes so that he could win the state, the first leg in a strategy to try to overturn the election.

State leaders, all Republicans, didn’t find the courage, and Trump has had a hard-on for getting back at the state since.

“The 2020 election has been extensively audited, investigated, and litigated. Multiple courts and state officials have found that there is no evidence to support allegations of substantial fraud that would have changed the election outcome,” Warner wrote in the letter.

And yet, here we are, four months until the 2026 midterms, and “well after the statute of limitations would have run, you designated Georgia’s 2020 election as a ‘priority investigation’ and are diverting 260 investigators from their assigned duties to conduct this inquiry,” per the letter.

“This misuse of taxpayer dollars and investigative resources for the sole purpose of a partisan investigation intended to soothe the President’s personal grievances about the 2020 election and its systems – the same systems that securely, fairly, and freely declared him as the winner of the 2016 and 2024 presidential elections – is negligence and abuse of power of the highest order,” Warner wrote.

“This fool’s errand of an ‘investigation’ will serve to erode trust in the FBI, the DOJ, and America’s elections,” Warner wrote. “It is alarming that you have chosen to divert these crucial national security resources and personnel to an investigation driven by the personal, political interests of the President.”

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Spoiler: they know they’re not going to find anything, and that’s not the goal, anyway.

Trump has been undermining confidence in our elections for 10 years now.

This “investigation” is all about giving him more fake bullets to shoot at the foundation of our democracy.

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