Rockingham County: Massanutten Resort debuts Virginia’s first alpine coaster

I’m, personally, not much for roller coasters, but for those who get thrills out of G forces, Massanutten Resort presents to you Mountain Mayhem, Virginia’s first alpine coaster.

Spanning a total length of 3,380 feet, Mountain Mayhem will risk bringing your lunch up with two full 360-degree spirals over a ride lasting nearly six minutes.

Massanutten tells us that the ride is a fully customizable experience, meaning you can roll through at speeds up to 25 miles per hour, or take in the Shenandoah Valley views at a more leisurely pace.

“We’re excited to welcome members of our local community, as well as resort guests, to experience the all-new Mountain Mayhem, which truly is a cutting-edge addition to the roster of attractions available at the Family Adventure Park,” said Kameron Tucker, mountain sports director at Massanutten Resort. “This ride has been under development for quite some time, and we are proud to offer yet another way for those who visit us at Massanutten to enjoy a fun, memorable experience.”

Mountain Mayhem, per a release from Massanutten Resort, offers both single and double rider options, allowing families and friends to enjoy the excitement together.

“Bringing the thrills of an alpine coaster to the State of Virginia for the first time is a major accomplishment for our team and underscores our commitment to ensuring Massanutten remains a leading destination for families and friends on the East Coast,” said Michael Hammes, general manager at Massanutten Resort.

To learn more about Mountain Mayhem, visit massresort.com/play/family-adventure-park.

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