Four-run seventh inning pushes Squirrels to victory
A multi-home run game from Casey Schmitt and a four-run seventh inning propelled the Richmond Flying Squirrels to an 8-4 victory over the Harrisburg Senators Thursday night at The Diamond.
The Flying Squirrels (58-64, 18-35) have launched five home runs over the homestand and broke their three-game losing streak with the win.
Tied, 4-4, in the seventh, the Flying Squirrels led off the inning with a single and a walk. Jacob Heyward punched in the go-ahead run with an RBI single against Harrisburg reliever Francys Peguero (Loss, 2-6).
The Senators (48-74, 18-35) brought in Malvin Pena and he tossed a wild pitch to score Carter Aldrete from third and a Harrisburg fielding error brought home two Richmond runs to move the score to 8-4.
Ryan Walker held the Senators scoreless through the eighth and ninth innings with two strikeouts.
After back-to-back hits to begin the bottom of the first, Schmitt drove a three-run homer to left-center field to storm Richmond ahead 3-0. It was Schmitt’s first home run at The Diamond.
Trey Harris lifted a solo home run to left field in the second inning to cut the deficit to 3-1. Darren Baker made it a one-run game with a sacrifice fly in the third.
The Senators tied the game, 3-3, in the fourth when Yasel Antuna lined an RBI double against Richmond starter Matt Frisbee. Frisbee was taken out in the sixth and allowed four runs off eight hits with five strikeouts.
Schmitt launched his second home run, a solo shot to left, to give Richmond a 4-3 lead in the fourth. It was his first multi-homer game at Double-A and the 12th multi-home run game this season for a Flying Squirrels hitter.
Harris evened the score, 4-4, in the fifth inning with an RBI single.
Chris Wright (Win, 4-1) entered the game in the sixth with one out and stranded a runner at second base with two consecutive fly outs. He retired all five batters he faced over 1.2 innings and notched two strikeouts.
Friday is Salute to Spices Night at The Diamond and the first 1,000 fans ages 15 and older will go home with a set of Nutzy & Nutasha salt and pepper shakers presented by Performance Foodservice. Plus, it is Funnville Friday Happy Hour where fans can enjoy two-dollar 12-ounce domestic beers at all concession stand and two-dollar fountain sodas at the Pepsi Fountain from 5:30-7:30.
Right-hander Landen Roupp (1-1, 4.50) will take the mound for Richmond opposed by right-hander Ronald Herrera (4-8, 4.69) for Harrisburg.
Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.
The Flying Squirrels will host their first playoff game since 2014 on Thursday, September 22 at The Diamond. Tickets for all potential playoff games in Richmond are on sale now at SquirrelsBaseball.com.