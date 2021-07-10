Flying Squirrels split doubleheader with Baysox

The Richmond Flying Squirrels split a doubleheader with the Bowie Baysox on Friday night at Prince George’s Stadium, taking the first game, 6-0, before dropping the second game, 3-2.

Richmond (31-27) starter Caleb Kilian dazzled on the mound with his second complete game of the season in game one of the twin bill. Michael Plassmeyer tied a career-high nine strikeouts during his start in game two. Two home runs from Bowie (33-23) guided them to their second win of the series.

Game 1

The Flying Squirrels compiled a 6-0 shutout victory over the Baysox with a complete-game shutout from Caleb Kilian (Win, 3-0) in game one of the doubleheader.

Kilian held Bowie to three hits and struck out four in his second complete game of the season. He is the only pitcher in the Double-A Northeast with two complete games in 2021.

Heliot Ramos started the scoring with a solo home run to left to give the Flying Squirrels a 1-0 lead in the first inning. It was his second straight game with a homer and he now has eight this season.

The Flying Squirrels tacked on a trio of runs in the second to extend their advantage to 4-0. Brandon Martorano hit a solo home run off Bowie starter John Means (Loss, 0-1), who was pitching in a major-league rehab assignment. With runners at first and third, Bryan Torres laced an RBI single. Ramos followed with an RBI single.

Means pitched 3.0 innings while allowing four runs (two earned) off five hits in his rehab start.

With two runners on, Ramos reached on a fielding error and Torres scored. Will Wilson later scored from third on a wild pitch and extended the Flying Squirrels lead to 6-0.

Game 2

Two home runs from the Baysox vaulted them to a 3-2 win over the Flying Squirrels in game two of the double-header.

Bowie took an early 2-0 lead in the second inning courtesy of a solo home run from Kyle Stowers and an RBI single off the bat of Alexis Torres.

Richmond began the second inning with back-to-back base hits and Heliot Ramos brought both runners home with a rocket two-RBI double to right field, tying the ballgame at 2-2. Ramos collected four RBIs in the double-header.

Adley Rutschman gave the Baysox a 3-2 advantage in the bottom of the fifth courtesy of a solo home run to left-center field.

Richmond starter Michael Plassmeyer (Loss, 1-3) slung a season-high nine strikeouts, which tied a career-high, over 5.0 innings of work and allowed three runs off seven hits.

Mike Baumann (Win, 1-2) allowed two runs and four hits while striking out five Flying Squirrels in 5.0 innings for the Baysox.

Tim Naughton (Save, 3) retired the side to in order in the top of the seventh.

The road trip continues Saturday between the Flying Squirrels and the Baysox with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Right-hander Sean Hjelle (3-1, 3.11) is projected to start for Richmond opposed by right-hander Grayson Rodriguez (3-1, 1.82) for Bowie.

