Flying Squirrels losing streak at five with 8-1 loss at Somerset

The Richmond Flying Squirrels allowed two home runs and 11 hits in an 8-1 loss to the Somerset Patriots on Friday night at TD Bank Ballpark.

Richmond (21-19) dropped its fifth straight game. Somerset (26-13) has outscored Richmond, 34-10, through the four games of the series this week.

The Patriots struck first in the bottom of the first inning off a two-RBI single from Oswaldo Cabrera to put Somerset ahead, 2-0.

Somerset added on with a three-run second inning courtesy of a two-RBI double from Luke Voit and an RBI double off the bat of Cabrera, moving the lead to 5-0. Voit is currently on a rehab assignment with Somerset from the New York Yankees.

An RBI single from Oswald Peraza lifted the Somerset advantage to 6-0 in the fourth inning.

Richmond scored its only run in the fifth inning with a solo home run from Bruce Maxwell off Somerset starter Janson Junk (Win, 2-1), cutting the deficit to 6-1. It was Maxwell’s first home run while with the Flying Squirrels and the team’s first hit through the first five innings.

Somerset responded with two home runs in the sixth inning, both solo homers, from Thomas Milone and Voit to push the Patriot’s advantage to 8-1.

Richmond starter Trenton Toplikar (Loss, 1-2) went 5.2 innings, allowing 10 hits, eight runs (six earned) and one walk with four strikeouts.

Phil Pfeifer pitched a 1.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen in his first relief appearance of the season for Richmond. Norwith Gudino struck out the side in the eighth in his second appearance of the series.

Junk compiled 6.0 innings of work for the Patriots with one hit allowed and struck out four.

Game five of the series is Saturday night between the Flying Squirrels and Patriots with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Right-hander Hayden Wesneski will make his Double-A debut for the Somerset. RHP Akeel Morris will make his first start for Richmond.

The Flying Squirrels are back at The Diamond for a six-game series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies from June 29-July 4. On June 29, the Flying Squirrels honor the 35th anniversary of the Richmond Braves winning the 1986 International League title with the Governor’s Cup Celebration at The Diamond. The first 1,000 fans 15 and older can receive a t-shirt featuring the classic logo for The Diamond presented by Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods. Gates open at 5:30 with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels offices.

