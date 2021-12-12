Five Bwin bonuses for online bettors

One of the hardest things you have to do once you start betting is to find the most appropriate gambling website. Most people go through several brands before choosing the one they like. Some punters like using multiple sections, whereas others are impressed by the number of available payment options or features.

The good news is that there are some operators that combine everything people ask for. One of them is Bwin, a company that has been a part of the iGaming business for several years. It successfully became one of the industry leaders by offering loads of things, including bonuses. Speaking of the devil, here are some of the rewards that online bettors will have access to.

1. Sports promotion for new players

Before we point out some of the interesting things about this reward, we’d like to point out that Bwin is accessible in several countries. Hence, some of the proposals might be different, depending on your location. Efirbet shows that there is a bwin bonus for Bulgarians that will provide them with a 100% bonus after making a successful transaction. The maximum bonus funds they can receive is 222 LEV.

The most important thing you need to know about this bonus is that it is only available to new customers. In other words, registered users won’t be able to put it to the test. Those who register have to make a deposit using every payment option other than Skrill and Neteller. After Bwin grants punters the amount, it has to be wagered at least five times on odds of 1.75 within 30 days for it to be withdrawn.

2. Casino promotion for new users

Since Bwin is among the big names in iGaming, it offers more than one betting section. Newly-registered users who don’t want to punt on sports have the option to play casino games. Once they sign up and make a deposit, this betting operator will double their first deposit and provide them with up to 400 LEV.

Similar to the sports bonus for new clients, this one also has a rollover requirement, but this time, it is 20x. Interestingly, each type of casino game found at Bwin contributes differently to the wagering condition.

3. Poker bonus

In addition to the casino section, Bwin also offers a separate poker category. Since some people use this brand’s services to play poker, there is a distinct reward for new signees from Bulgaria. Those who visit Efirbet and check the Bwin bonus for new Bulgarian poker clients will have the option to get a 100% bonus of up to 200 LEV. Unlike the other proposals, this one has a few specific conditions. For example, instead of receiving the full amount, Bwin will divide it into small portions.

4. Price boost

Although the welcome promotions are impressive, there are a few additional offers, such as Price Boost. This is a bonus aimed at sports punters because it gives them the option to bet on specific events that have better odds. Interestingly, the eligible matches you can punt on change daily, so there will always be something new to wager on.

5. Combi+

The last offer that should be mentioned in this article is called Combi+, and it is similar to Price Boost. However, instead of having access to better odds for one match, players have to wager on multiple events. Sometimes, there are specific conditions that punters should keep in mind, which is why most of them read the T&C before they start using this special bonus.

Story by John Smith

