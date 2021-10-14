Fishburne Military School welcomes mayor to Parents’ Military Weekend

Fishburne Military School will welcome Waynesboro Mayor Bobby Henderson to campus on Friday for the school’s Parents’ Military Weekend and Alumni Homecoming football game versus Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy.

Henderson will preside over the game’s opening coin toss.

FMS’ interim superintendent, Nicole Overton, welcomed the news that Mayor Henderson would be participating.

“We are thrilled to welcome our parents, alumni and Mayor Henderson to our Parents’ Weekend and Homecoming festivities. Fishburne Military School has always maintained close ties to our community, and we are always honored to have guests such as Mayor Henderson on campus to see first-hand what FMS and our Corps of Cadets accomplish here,” Overton said.

Michael Davis, FMS Alumni Association president, extended his welcome to the mayor.

“The Alumni Association is proud to welcome Mayor Henderson to Fishburne Military School and to our homecoming and Parents’ Military Weekend events. Our connection to the Waynesboro community is indispensable. The FMSAA would like to extend its heartfelt gratitude to Mayor Henderson and the City of Waynesboro for their continued support. We look forward to many successful ventures in the future,” Davis said.

Parents and families of current cadets, along with scores of FMS Alumni, from across the country and around the world gather each year on the Fishburne Campus to celebrate Parents’ Military Weekend and Alumni Homecoming.

Henderson will conduct the opening coin toss at 4 p.m. on Fishburne Military School’s Anderson Field.