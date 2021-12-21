Features your cloud security provider should offer

Every organization is different. And every business faces unique security challenges. As a result, no single cloud security solution satisfies all organizations’ needs.

However, some traditional on-premise security features apply to almost all environments and should be expected from any cloud security platform. Some of these features include:

High availability and disaster recovery

It is standard among all IT services but is especially important in the cloud. All critical security components need to be highly available and protected from accidental or malicious damage. It means that for any solution you select, the vendor should offer an SLA (Service Level Agreement) guaranteeing a level of availability.

Another critical consideration is disaster recovery. Your provider should have a well-defined plan for restoring service and protecting your data during a major incident.

Data security

Security is a multilayered defense. Your provider should provide protection at all layers, including physical security. It should be able to take care of your servers in active/passive high-security data centers, protect them from outside attacks by installing firewalls and intrusion prevention systems, and limit access to authorized personnel only.

The cloud is just another component of your infrastructure. It’s just as essential to secure your data center and on-premise systems as it is to secure the cloud, so consider that when searching for a solution.

All major security components should be able to securely handle any of your data, even if it’s traveling across borders. It is imperative because the cloud has no geographical limitations, which means your data may leave your country of origin (and therefore jurisdiction) and be handled by a third party along the way.

Centralized management

An advantage of shifting to the cloud is managing all services from a single source. Your cloud security platform should offer a centralized management console that lets you easily view and manage all your security components. This console should provide comprehensive reporting and analytics, so you can quickly identify issues and trends.

Integration with your organization’s directory

Your cloud security provider needs to be tightly integrated into your organization’s authentication and access management solution. It will let you centrally manage user identities and permissions and integrate multi-factor authentication (MFA) using standards such as OATH or SCIM. It also enables you to provide role-based access controls (RBAC), so you can tightly restrict access to sensitive data and systems.

Automated provisioning

Your security can be compromised even if you have one weak link. That weak link can be your organization’s users, who may inadvertently open up a security hole by installing an unapproved application or plugin.

To help mitigate this risk, your cloud security platform should offer automated provisioning. It lets you quickly and easily deploy security policies and applications to all your users without requiring them to go through a lengthy approval process.

Real-time monitoring

A cloud security platform should provide real-time monitoring of all activity in your environment. It will help you detect and respond to any malicious or unauthorized activity before it can cause damage. The platform should also provide detailed reporting, so you can track activity over time and identify any patterns or trends.

Transaction logging for forensics

All security components should record all activity in a database for forensic purposes. It lets you ensure compliance with regulations such as GDPR and PCI-DSS and helps you respond quickly to incidents by identifying potentially compromised systems or user behavior.

Pricing based on the capabilities of the cloud

The pricing for a cloud security solution should be based on the capabilities of the cloud, not on the capabilities of the on-premise security infrastructure. It means that you only pay for the features and services you actually use, and you can adjust the scalability according to your requirements.

Integrated security

As more businesses switch to cloud services, it’s increasingly important for cloud security solutions to integrate with other parts of your infrastructure. Your provider should offer tight integration with your existing security infrastructure, including your SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) system. It will help you streamline security operations and reduce the risk of gaps in coverage.

Automated policy management

Migrating to the cloud also gives you the ability to automate routine tasks. Your security platform should include automated policy management features that let you quickly create and deploy security policies across your environment. These policies should be tailored to your specific needs based on best practices.

The cloud is a growing part of the business landscape, and security is a critical concern for any organization moving to this environment. By selecting a provider that offers these key features, you can rest assured that your data is safe and no danger is about to befall your business.

