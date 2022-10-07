FBI seeks ‘Dapper Dan Bandit’ in connection with Sept. 29 armed bank robbery

A man nicknamed “The Dapper Dan Bandit” is being sought in connection with the armed robbery of a North Chesterfield bank on Sept. 29.

The man entered the First Community Bank, located in the 11000 block of Midlothian Turnpike in North Chesterfield, and proceeded to demand money from the victim teller in specific denominations, according to a news release from the FBI issued on Friday.

Once the teller complied with his demands, the subject returned the firearm to his waist band and departed the bank on foot.

The subject is described as a slender white male, approximately 5’8” to 5’9”, 40 to 50 years of age with auburn/brown hair. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a gray five panel/flat cap, a light-colored dress shirt, a dark blue blazer/jacket, khaki pants, white socks, brown square-toed dress shoes, sunglasses, a white medical-style mask and black “mechanics” gloves with white lettering.

The man should be considered armed and dangerous.

A “Wanted by the FBI” poster has been created for this subject.

FBI Richmond’s Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force, with the assistance of the Chesterfield County Police Department, is investigating this case.

If you have any information to help identify this person, contact the FBI Richmond Field Office at (804) 261-1044 or send tips to tips.FBI.gov.