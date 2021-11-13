FBI Richmond, Virginia State University partner to host Collegiate Academy

FBI Richmond and Virginia State University have announced the completion of the first FBI Richmond and VSU Collegiate Academy.

Beginning Oct. 19, 14 VSU students participated in the collegiate academy engaging in weekly discussions with FBI Richmond representatives covering a variety of topics. Through presentations, open dialogue, and demonstrations, the graduate and undergraduate criminal justice students learned of the FBI’s responsibility as it relates to forensic evidence collection, counterterrorism, counterintelligence, cyber, and crimes against children investigations.

The introduction of this unique outreach opportunity benefits students by introducing them to FBI career opportunities.

Expanding FBI Richmond’s footprint in the community is important. Anyone interested in learning more about the FBI Richmond Division and the diverse opportunities within its outreach program is invited to view FBI Richmond’s webpage for additional information.

Contact the Community Outreach Specialist at RH_Outreach@fbi.gov should you need further assistance.

