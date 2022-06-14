Fairfax County man missing: Authorities cite ‘unusual circumstances’

Augusta Free Press

Published Monday, Jun. 13, 2022, 8:09 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Pandora

News, press releases, letters to the editor: [email protected]

Advertising inquiries: [email protected]

juan g. ward
Image courtesy The Aware Foundation.

The Fairfax County Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 53-year-old man.

Juan G. Ward was last seen on May 25 in the 12500 block of Dillingham Square in Woodbridge He is missing under unusual circumstances. According to his family, Ward has not been to work, and his phone has been turned off.

His silver Nissan Altima with VA tag: UJE3496 is also missing.

If you have any information on Ward’s disappearance, contact the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-691-2131.


%d bloggers like this: