Fairfax County man missing: Authorities cite ‘unusual circumstances’

The Fairfax County Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 53-year-old man.

Juan G. Ward was last seen on May 25 in the 12500 block of Dillingham Square in Woodbridge He is missing under unusual circumstances. According to his family, Ward has not been to work, and his phone has been turned off.

His silver Nissan Altima with VA tag: UJE3496 is also missing.

If you have any information on Ward’s disappearance, contact the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-691-2131.

