Emergency resources information for Central Virginia
In the aftermath of the recent winter storm, several emergency resources are available to those in need.
The Regional Office of Emergency Management has launched a website to house pertinent information for any current emergency operations, including warming center locations and other info at www.communityemergency.org
The Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle Emergency Operations Center has established a telephone info line at (434) 297-8415.
Dominion Energy is deploying solar-powered mobile charging units for citizens impacted by power outages to recharge their devices. A limited supply of bottled water and non-perishable food items will also be available.
Two mobile units will be manned and available today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following locations:
- Town of Louisa Food Lion, 501 East Main Street, Louisa
- Pantops Giant, 1900 Abbey Road, Charlottesville