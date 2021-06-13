Eastern Shore nonprofit to offer funding, services to innovative agribusinesses

The Eastern Shore Entrepreneurship Center is seeking start-ups and beginning businesses specializing in agriculture and aquaculture innovation to participate in its next F3 Tech Accelerator Program.

F3 is short for Farm-Fish-Food, and the technical accelerator program aims to help agriculture and aquaculture operations become financially successful and sustainable as they navigate intensive periods of business growth.

Up to $450,000 in funding and professional services will be available to selected participants. Companies specializing in advanced chemical discovery, agricultural biotech solutions, alternative feed, crop health and energy storage are encouraged to apply for this year’s program.

“We know that great ideas are found everywhere, but few companies have the potential to execute on their dreams,” said Chris Hlubb, F3 Tech Accelerator Program director.

“Implementation is everything for an early-stage company that needs to prove its market value or even create a market for its products. The goal of the F3 Tech Accelerator is to provide the business intelligence and speed needed to advance more ideas to market to increase consumer adoption, add value to traditional agriculture communities and spread the word about innovations that could evolve the market.”

Successful applicants will receive financial support; assistance with investments and acquisitions; guidance for commercial launches; and networking opportunities to connect with clients, customers and investors. Participants will work with a team of experienced business executives who will assist with messaging, branding and networking.

Applications can be completed online, and must be submitted by June 30. Full program guidelines can be found at f3tech.org/accelerator-guidelines.

Finalists will be announced in August, and the program will begin Sept. 7.

