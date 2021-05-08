Delaite throws second complete game shutout of season: Liberty downs Kennesaw State, 4-0

Left-hander Trevor Delaite pitched his second complete game shutout of the season, leading the Liberty Flames past the Kennesaw State Owls, 4-0, in the opener of a key three-game ASUN series Friday at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

Delaite outdueled Owls left-hander Jake Rice, who had not lost this season, registering his third complete game of 2021. Delaite, 8-1, allowed Kennesaw State five hits over the nine innings, striking out five and walking two.

Liberty took advantage of two errors by the Owls in the fifth inning to take a 2-0 lead and added to its advantage in the sixth on a two-out, two-run double by center fielder Jaylen Guy.

The Flames move to 15-1 in the ASUN Conference and 31-11 overall. Liberty has won 11 straight ASUN contests. The Owls fall to 12-4 in the ASUN and 26-15 overall.

