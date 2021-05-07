Del. Kathy Tran endorses Del. Sam Rasoul for lieutenant governor

Sam Rasoul has received the endorsement of Del. Kathy Tran in his bid for lieutenant governor.

Del. Tran has represented the 42nd District, located in Fairfax County, in the House of Delegates since 2018.

“During his eight years in the House of Delegates, Sam Rasoul has fought unapologetically to expand health care, take climate action, and make sure our government, of the people, is truly accessible by all the people,” Tran said. “Sam is building a broad coalition of Virginians from all parts of the Commonwealth. As lieutenant governor, Sam will bring these values and diverse perspectives to his fight for a better future for every one of us.”

“Del. Tran is a fearless champion for what is right, and she gets results,” said Rasoul. “Whether it’s protecting women’s health care, defending immigrant communities, or standing up for climate justice, she is up for the fight. I can’t wait to expand on our work together from the lieutenant governor’s office.”

Tran is the ninth member of the General Assembly to endorse Rasoul – state senators John Bell and Ghazala Hashmi, and state delegates Dan Helmer, Sally Hudson, Lashrecse Aird, Ibraheem Samirah, Cia Price and Suhas Subramanyam have also endorsed.

