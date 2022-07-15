Cyber initiative funds projects throughout state to strengthen future workforce
The Commonwealth Cyber Initiative, or CCI, is investing nearly $1 million in nine experimental learning projects covering election security, privacy protection, and digital forensics research areas.
“The newly funded experimental learning projects highlight how widespread and varied cybersecurity concerns have become,” said Luiz DaSilva, CCI executive director. “By giving students hands-on experiences needed for careers in this ever-growing field, we hope to make significant contributions to building a strong cybersecurity workforce for Virginia and the nation.”
Along with innovation and research, workforce development is a key driver of CCI’s mission. The Virginia Tech-led initiative encompasses a network of 41 Virginia higher education institutes with more than 320 researchers working at the intersection of security, autonomous systems, and intelligence.
The projects are led by researchers at:
- College of William & Mary
- George Mason University
- Old Dominion University
- Radford University
- Virginia Commonwealth University
- Virginia Military Institute
- Virginia Tech
This is the third year that CCI has funded experiential learning programs.