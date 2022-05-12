Culpeper man charged with reckless driving in Orange County fatal crash

Published Thursday, May. 12, 2022, 10:44 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Orange County that occurred on Saturday at 9:50 a.m.

A 2008 Ford F-350 was traveling south on Route 522 when it ran off the right side of the roadway and collided with a guardrail. The impact with guardrail caused the Ford to cross into the northbound lane and collide with a Chevrolet Silverado, which was traveling north.

The driver of the Ford, Rony Lopez Perez, 20, of Culpeper, suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. Lopez Perez was not wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in the Ford, Reyna Morales Diaz, 28, of Culpeper, died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

Two other passengers in the Ford, an 18-year-old male and a 46-year-old male, suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash and were transported to UVA Medical Center. Neither passenger was wearing a seatbelt.

Lopez Perez was charged with reckless driving; failure to maintain proper control.

The crash remains under investigation.

Like this: Like Loading...