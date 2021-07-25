Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Work schedule for week of July 26-30

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Albemarle County

Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

Route 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Left lane closed in both directions on Route 250 Sunday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Use caution traveling through the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work area.

Route 20 (Stony Point Road) at Route 649 (Proffit Road). Construction of a roundabout. Be alert for flagging operations on Route 20 and Route 649 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Tree trimming and brush removal from mile marker 105 to mile marker 112. Expect workers on the shoulders in both directions Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Mowing operations from mile marker 100 to mile marker 131. Mobile left and right lane closure in both directions from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Bridge work between mile markers 126 and 127. Expect alternating eastbound lane closures overnight Monday and Tuesday from 7 p.m. to 1 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Bridge work between mile markers 103 and 107. Expect alternating eastbound lane closures overnight Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(UPDATE) Route 22 (Louisa Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 250 (Richmond Road) to Route 231 (Gordonsville Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 29 (Monacan Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures from Route 708 (Red Hill Road) to Route 697 (Sutherland Road) Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Various Primary Routes – Mowing operations on shoulders and the median with slow-moving, mobile lane closures in both directions between 8:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. on the following primary highways:

Route 6 (Irish Road) from the Nelson County line to Valley Street in the Town of Scottsville, Thursday through Saturday

Route 20 (Scottsville Road) from the Town of Scottsville to I-64, Wednesday through Saturday

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) from the Greene County line to Route 649 (Proffit Road), Monday through Friday

Route 29 from Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) to the Route 250 Bypass ramps, Monday through Wednesday

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) from Route 20 to the Fluvanna County line, Tuesday through Thursday

Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) from Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) to Route 635 (Miller School Road), Monday and Tuesday

Route 250 from the Nelson County line to the Route 250 Bypass ramps on Monday and Tuesday

Route 640 (Gilbert Station Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over the railroad. Road closed to through traffic starting Monday. Use detour via Route 784 (Doctors Crossing), Route 600 (Watts Passage) and Route 747 (Preddy Creek Road). Anticipated completion Oct. 8.

(UPDATE) Route 654 (Barracks Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 1406 (West Park Drive) to Route 601 (Old Garth Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 789 (Buck Road) – Utility work under permit from Route 810 (Crozet Avenue) to Route 788 (Railroad Avenue). Alternating lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 1135 (Willow Lakes Road) – Pipe replacement near the Route 20 (Scottsville Road) intersection. Alternating lane closures, traffic controlled by flaggers from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. No left turns from Route 20 northbound during work hours.

Culpeper County

Route 628 (Butler Store Road) – Removing debris and repairing bridge over the Hazel River. Road closed to traffic at bridge near Route 640 (Monumental Mills Road) until project is complete.

(NEW) Route 629 (Scotts Mill Road) – Culvert repairs between Old Turnpike Road to Route 729 (Eggbornsville Road). Road closed to through traffic on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Tree trimming between mile marker 15 and mile marker 23. Expect mobile shoulder closures in both directions Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning operations between miler marker 26 and mile marker 36. Expect mobile shoulder closures in both directions Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 15/29 (James Madison Highway) – Installing pipe near Route 663 (Covingtons Corner Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Trail under bridge closed July 6-Aug. 6. Anticipated completion December 2022.

(NEW) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Permit work to install sewer pipe from Route 806 (Elk Run Road) to (Route 818 (Old Catlett Road). Alternating lane closures Monday through Friday between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the locations below:

From (Route 744 (Lovers Lane) to Route 651 (Lees Mill Road)

From Route 800 (Old Culpeper Road) to Route 687 (Opal Road)

UPDATE) Route 667 (Old Dumfries Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures near Route 28 (Catlett Road) Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 675 (Kelly Road) – Pavement marking operations between Route 1342 (Leland Drive) to Route 600 (Broad Run Church Road). Mobile alternating lane closures Sunday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road) – Resurfacing operations. Expect mobile alternating lane closures during daytime hours Monday through Friday. Be alert for trucks moving in and out of the work area and workers near the travel lane.

Fluvanna County

Route 656 (Bremo Road) – Rehabilitating two bridges about 0.3-mile east of Route 657 (Bremo Bluff Road). Use alternate routes.

(NEW) Route 659 (Kents Store Way) – Pipe replacement between Route 250 (Three Notch Road) and Route 626 (Jordan Store Road). Road closed to through traffic until Aug. 4. Use Route 626 as signed detour route.

Greene County

(NEW) Various Primary Routes – Mowing operations on shoulders and the median with slow-moving, mobile lane closures in both directions between 8:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. on the following primary highways:

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) between the Albemarle County line and the Madison County line

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) from the Rockingham County line to the Orange County line

(NEW) Route 33 Business – Shoulder closure and possible westbound lane closures between Route 230 (Madison Road) and Route 1003 (Shiloh Road) for retaining wall repairs on Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Various maintenance operations from mile marker 131 to mile marker 148. Expect workers on the shoulders in both directions Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Mowing operations from mile marker 131 to mile marker 148. Mobile left lane closure in both directions from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 208 (Davis Highway) – School Bus Road realignment project. Be alert for construction workers and vehicles near the travel lanes between Route 625 (Chalk Level Road) and Route 767 (School Bus Road). Expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging.

Route 647 (Harts Mill Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over the South Anna River. Road closed to through traffic. Detour via Route 640 (East Old Mountain Road) and Route 522 (Cross County Road). Anticipated completion Sept. 22.

Route 767 (School Bus Road) – School Bus Road realignment project. Relocating Route 767 to align with Route 625 (Chalk Level Road). Anticipated completion Dec. 15.

Madison County

Route 607 (Repton Mill Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Beautiful Run. Road closed to through traffic. Use Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) or Route 230 (Orange Road) to access Route 607. Anticipated completion Aug. 13.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Pavement marking operations from Route 693 (Montpelier Road) to the Albemarle County line. Expect mobile alternating lane closures Sunday through Friday from 7:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

(NEW) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Bridge deck repairs between Route 611 (Raccoon Ford Road) and Route 701 (Transco Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

