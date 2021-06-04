Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of June 7-11

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Route 250 Emergency Closure Information, Albemarle-Nelson counties

Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Emergency work zone due to rockslide. Road closed between Route 6 (Afton Mountain Road) in Nelson County and Route 750 (Old Turnpike Road) just west of Route 151 (Critzers Shop Road). Use Interstate 64 to cross Afton Mountain. Closure will remain in place for several weeks.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects

Diverging Diamond Interchange: Expect workers near the travel lanes on Route 250 (Richmond Road) near Interstate 64. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Tree trimming and brush removal operations from mile marker 100 to mile marker 131. Expect mobile shoulder closures in both directions Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Bridge work at mile marker 127 over Route 22 (Louisa Road). Expect eastbound alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 1 p.m. and westbound alternating lane closures from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Inspection of bridge over Beaverdam Creek at mile marker 131. Right lane closed in both directions from 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Inspection of bridge over Route 22 (Louisa Road) and the railroad. Right lane closed in both directions from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday and 8 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Inspection of bridge over the Rivanna River and the railroad. Right lane closed in both directions from 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday and from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Route 6 (Irish Road) – Installation of raised pavement markers from the Nelson County line to the town of Scottsville. Expect mobile alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Stony Point Road) – Tree trimming operations from Charlottesville to Route 640 (Gilbert Station Road). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Valley Street) – Utility work under VDOT permit near the bridge over the James River. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Pavement marking operations in both directions between Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) and Route 649 (Proffit Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 29 (Monacan Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures from Route 711 (Burton Road) to Route 697 (Sutherland Road) Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 631 (Old Lynchburg Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Southbound right lane closed from Route 781 (Sunset Avenue Extended) to Route 1870 (Ambrose Commons Drive) from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Use caution traveling through the work zone.

(UPDATE) Route 635 (Miller School Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 637 (Dick Woods Road) to Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike). Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 654 (Barracks Road) – Placing shoulder stone on newly resurfaced section from Route 656 (Georgetown Road) to Route 601 (Old Garth Road). Expect alternating lane closures Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 660 (Reas Ford Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 1544 (Forestvue Road) to Route 743 (Earlysville Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 789 (Buck Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 810 (Crozet Avenue) and Route 788 (Railroad Avenue). Alternating lane closures Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Culpeper County

Route 29 (James Monroe Highway/James Madison Highway) – Installation of raised pavement markers from the Madison County line to the Fauquier County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Route 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Inspection of bridge over the Hazel River south of Route 707 (Slate Mills Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 625 (Mount Zion Church Road) – Inspection of bridge over Muddy Run. Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 625 (Ryland Chapel Road) – Inspection of bridge over the Hazel River. Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fauquier County

Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning operations from mile marker 17 to mile marker 35. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Bridge deck repairs from mile marker 33 to mile marker 37. Expect alternating eastbound lane closures Monday through Saturday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Interstate 66 – Installation of raised pavement markers in both directions between mile marker 14 and mile marker 36. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Monday through Friday.

(NEW) Route 15/29 (Lee Highway) – Mowing operations from Warrenton to the Prince William County line. Expect slow moving vehicles in both directions Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(NEW) Route 17 (James Madison Highway) – Mowing operations from Warrenton to Interstate 66. Expect slow moving vehicles in both directions Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 17 (Winchester Road) – Extension of right turn lane between Route 812 (Dondoric Farm Road) and Route 703 (Enon Church Road). Southbound right lane closed Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 616 (Bristersburg Road). Expect alternating lane closures nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(UPDATE) Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the locations below:

From (Route 744 (Lovers Lane) to Route 651 (Lees Mill Road)

From Route 800 (Old Culpeper Road) to Route 687 (Opal Road)

(NEW) Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Inspection of bridge over Broad Run near Route 698 (OBannon Road). Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 621 (Lakota Road) – Inspection of bridge over the Rappahannock River. Expect alternating lane closures Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 661 (Botha Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 651 (Lees Mill Road) to Route 786 (OKeefe Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(NEW) Route 668 (Savannah Branch Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 17 (Marsh Road) to Route 651 (Sumerduck Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 713 (Madistone Road) – Bridge work near Route 624 (Lost Corner Road). Road closed to through traffic Monday through Friday. Use alternate routes.

(NEW) Route 845 (Old Winchester Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 245 (Old Tavern Road) to Route 17 (Winchester Road). Expect alternating lane closures Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 1312 (Auburn Mill Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 605 (Dumfries Road) to the end of the road. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fluvanna County

Route 6 (East Main Street) – Pavement marking operations in both directions between Route 15 (James Madison Highway) and the Albemarle County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Pavement marking operations in both directions between the Buckingham County line and Route 250 (Three Notch Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Pavement marking operations in both directions between Garland Lane/Pennwood Farm and the Albemarle County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Route 250 (Three Notch Road) – Pavement marking operations in both directions between Route 15 (James Madison Highway) and the Albemarle County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

Route 656 (Bremo Road) – Rehabilitating two bridges about 0.3-mile east of Route 657 (Bremo Bluff Road). Use alternate routes. Anticipated completion July 5.

Greene County

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Inspection of bridge over the Rapidan River. Expect alternating southbound lane closures from 10 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Pavement marking operations in both directions between the Madison County line and the Albemarle County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Tree trimming operations between mile marker 131 and mile marker 148. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Inspection of bridge over Route 627 (Zion Road). Expect workers near the travel lanes in both directions from 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Utility work under VDOT permit at mile marker 140. Be alert for slow roll operations and brief traffic stops in both directions Sunday from 5 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

(UPDATE) Route 208 (Davis Highway) – School Bus Road realignment project. Be alert for construction workers and vehicles near the travel lanes between Route 625 (Chalk Level Road) and Route 767 (School Bus Road). Expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 250 (Three Notch Road) – Pavement marking operations in both directions between the Fluvanna County line and the Goochland County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Route 647 (Harts Mill Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over the South Anna River. Road closed to through traffic. Detour via Route 640 (East Old Mountain Road) and Route 522 (Cross County Road). Anticipated completion Sept. 22.

(UPDATE) Route 767 (School Bus Road) – School Bus Road realignment project. Relocating Route 767 to align with Route 625 (Chalk Level Road). Expect flagging operations between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. Anticipated completion Dec. 15.

Madison County

Route 230 (Orange Road) – Bridge deck repairs from Route 626 (Oneals Road) to Route 661 (Trinity Lane). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 634 (Oak Park Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 607 (Elly Road) to Route 744 (Happy Hills Lane). Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Orange County

Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Mowing operations from Sperryville to the Page County line. Be alert for slow moving vehicles Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Pavement marking operations from the Culpeper County line to the Page County line. Be alert for slow moving vehicles Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 231 (F T Valley Road) – Pavement marking operations from the Madison County line to Route 522 (Sperryville Pike). Be alert for slow moving vehicles Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Pavement marking operations from the Culpeper County line to Sperryville. Be alert for slow moving vehicles Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Pavement marking operations from Route 211 (Lee Highway) to the Warren County line. Be alert for slow moving vehicles Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

