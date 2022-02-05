Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Feb. 7-11

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Debris cleanup. Expect mobile and stationary right shoulder closures between mile marker 105 and mile marker 131 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and left lane closures between mile marker 106 and mile marker 131 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, while crews remove trees and other storm debris from the shoulder and clear zone. Multiple crews will be working in this area. Be alert for traffic controls and directional signs as you approach the work zones.

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Expect single lane closures Monday through Friday, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Use caution traveling through the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work area.

Route 20 (Stony Point Road) at Route 649 (Proffit Road). Construction of a roundabout. Expect intermittent lane closure with traffic controller by flaggers, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). Construction of a roundabout. Expect single lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Be alert for equipment and workers near the travel lanes and follow signs through the work zone.

(UPDATE) Updating directional signs – Right shoulder closures for updates on tourist-oriented directional signs (TODS), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Be alert for traffic controls and directional signs as you approach the work zone:

S. 250 (Richmond Road) and Edgehill Drive.

Route 20 (Stony Point Road) – Underground utility cable installation. Alternating lane closures between U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) and Route1421 (Elk Drive) for cable installation on the east side of the roadway. Expect brief delays between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m., Monday through Friday.

(NEW) Route 22 (Louisa Road – Right shoulder closed during concrete work at Route 231 (Gordonsville Road) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit from the Interstate 64 interchange to Route 743 (Hydraulic Road). Expect mobile work zone with right shoulder closure northbound, Monday through Friday, 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 29/250 Bypass – Utility work under VDOT permit from the U.S. 250 Bypass ramp to Route 743 (Hydraulic Road). Expect mobile work zone with right shoulder closure northbound, Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 231 (Gordonsville Road) – Right shoulder closed during concrete work between Route 600 (Cismont Lane) and Route 22 (Louisa Road) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

(NEW) U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) – Westbound right shoulder closed during concrete work from Route 1054 (Glenmore Way) to Route 709 (Shadwell Road) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) – Bridge superstructure replacement. Traffic reduced to one lane controlled by temporary signal between Route 1231 (Davis Drive) and Route 691 (Tabor Street) through mid-July 2022. Expect congestion and delays during peak traffic hours.

Route 631 (Rio Road East) – Sidewalk work between Route 1177 (Dunlora Drive) and Route 1481 (Pen Park Lane). Expect alternating lane closures with flagging operations and workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 1116 (Riverbend Drive) – Underground utility cable installation. Alternating lane closures between U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) and Route1140 (South Pantops Drive). Expect brief delays between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Route 1427 (Hillsdale Drive) – Underground utility cable installation. Alternating lane closures between Route 866 (Greenbrier Drive) and Route1695 (Mall Drive) for cable installation. Expect brief delays between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m., Monday through Friday.

(NEW) Route 742 (Avon Street) – Inspection of the bridge at Route 3407 (Avon Street Extended). Alternating lane closures both north and southbound on Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., while crews inspect the bridge over Moore’s Creek.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Route 762 (Brandy Road) – Installation of a historical marker. Right shoulder closure eastbound between Route 663 (Alanthus Road) and Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road) Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures, eastbound and westbound, between mile marker 14 and mile marker 37 Sunday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Be alert for traffic controls and directional signs as you approach the work zones.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Anticipated completion December 2022.

(UPDATE) U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Turn lane construction. Expect workers on the southbound right shoulder near Route 837 (Bowers Run Road) Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Brush removal. Expect alternating lane closures northbound between Route 823 (Spring Mill Road) and Route 668 (Savannah Branch Road) Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 813 (Goldvein Road) and Route 633 (Dyes Lane). Expect alternating lane closures in both directions Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 674 (Frytown Road) – Roadway reconstruction. Road closed to through traffic between Route 678 (Bald Hill Drive) and Route 1440 (Millwood Drive). Local traffic follow directional signs. Project completion expected June 3.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) bridge during bridge replacement project. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.

Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 818 (Old Catlett Road) to Route 607 (Shenandoah Path). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Louisa County

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Debris cleanup. Expect mobile and stationary right shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and left lane closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147.5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., while crews remove trees and other storm debris from the shoulder and clear zone. Multiple crews will be working in this area. Be alert for traffic controls and directional signs as you approach the work zones.

(NEW) U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) – Right shoulder closures at the intersection of Route 22 (Louisa Road) for updates of tourist-oriented directions signs (TODS) Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 33 (South Spotswood Trail) – Right shoulder closures westbound at Route 691 (Old Louisa Road) for concrete work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 522 (Cross County Road) – Construction of a roundabout at U.S. 250 (Broad Street Road) near the Goochland County line. Expect flagging operations Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Madison County

(NEW) Route 231 (FT Valley Road) – Right northbound shoulder closures for concrete work at the intersection of Route 602 (Hughes River Road) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Orange County

(NEW) U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Right shoulder closures eastbound from Route 765 (Cameron Road) to the Gordonsville town line from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday while crews update tourist-oriented directional signs (TODS).

(NEW) U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Inspection of the bridge over the Rapidan River at the Culpeper County line. Expect alternating lane closures Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) U.S. 522 (Sperryville Park) – Right shoulder closures northbound at Route 620 (Fletchers Mill Road), Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for concrete work.

