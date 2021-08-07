Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Aug. 9-13

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

City of Charlottesville

Route 250 – Resurfacing operations from Park Street to the Rivanna River bridge. Expect alternating lane closures in both directions from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

Route 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Expect lane closures in both directions on Route 250 Sunday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Left lane of exit 124 on I-64 west closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday. Use caution traveling through the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work area.

Route 20 (Stony Point Road) at Route 649 (Proffit Road). Construction of a roundabout. Be alert for flagging operations on Route 20 and Route 649 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Bridge rehabilitation at mile marker 104. One westbound lane closed from 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6 until 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9 and from 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13 until 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16. Significant delays likely. Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) is an alternate route.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Tree trimming operations in both directions from mile marker 118 to mile marker 116. Expect workers on the shoulder Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Pavement patching operations from mile marker 100 to mile marker 131. Expect alternating lane closures in both directions Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 6 (Irish Road) – Pavement marking operations from Scottsville to the Nelson County line. Be alert for slow-moving vehicles and mobile lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Monacan Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating southbound lane closures from Route 745 (Poorhouse Road) to Route 697 (Sutherland Road) Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Vegetation control operations from the Nelson County line to the Greene County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Pavement marking operations from Route 20 (Scottsville Road) to Route 732 (Milton Road). Be alert for slow-moving vehicles and mobile lane closures Tuesday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Pavement marking operations from Route 797 (Hillsboro Lane) to Route 678 (Owensville Road). Be alert for slow-moving vehicles and mobile lane closures Tuesday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Route 614 (Garth Road) – Mowing operations from Route 678 (Ridge Road) to Route 810 (Browns Gap Turnpike). Be alert for slow-moving vehicles and mobile lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 620 (Rolling Road) – Mowing operations from the Fluvanna County line to Route 795 (Presidents Road). Be alert for slow-moving vehicles and mobile lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 631 (Old Lynchburg Road) – Mowing operations from Route 706 (Dudley Mountain Road) to Route 712 (Plank Road). Be alert for slow-moving vehicles and mobile lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 631 (Rio Road East) – Debris removal operations near Route 29 (Seminole Trail). Left lane closed in both directions from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Route 640 (Gilbert Station Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over the railroad. Road closed to through traffic starting Monday. Use detour via Route 784 (Doctors Crossing), Route 600 (Watts Passage) and Route 747 (Preddy Creek Road). Anticipated completion Oct. 8.

(NEW) Route 640 (Gilbert Station Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 20 (Stony Point Road) to Route 641 (Burnley Station Road). Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday through Friday during daytime hours.

Route 654 (Barracks Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 29/250 to Route 601 (Old Garth Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 691 (Ortman Road) – Mowing operations from Route 692 (Plank Road) to Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Road). Be alert for slow-moving vehicles and mobile lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 691 (Greenwood Road) – Mowing operations from Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Tunrpike) to Route 691 (Jarmans Gap Road Road). Be alert for slow-moving vehicles and mobile lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 691 (Jarmans Gap Road) – Mowing operations from Route 691 (Greenwood Road) to Route 240 (Crozet Avenue). Be alert for slow-moving vehicles and mobile lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 693 (Burnt Mountain Road) – Mowing operations from Route 635 (Craigs Store Road) to Route 692 (Plank Road). Be alert for slow-moving vehicles and mobile lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) Route 702 (Reservoir Road) – Installation of pipes on the gravel section. Road closed to through traffic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday.

(NEW) Route 708 (Red Hill Road) – Mowing operations from Route 20 (Scottsville Road) to Route 29 (Seminole Trail). Be alert for slow-moving vehicles and mobile lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 712 (North Garden Lane) – Mowing operations from Route 20 (Scottsville Road) to Route 29 (Seminole Trail). Be alert for slow-moving vehicles and mobile lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) – Installing pedestrian improvements near Mountain View Elementary School south of Route 1150 (Mill Creek Drive). Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 810 (White Hall Road) – Mowing operations from Route 614 (Garth Road) to Route 789 (Buck Road). Be alert for slow-moving vehicles and mobile lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Culpeper County

Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Vegetation control operations from the Fauquier County line to the Rappahannock County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 771 (Catalpa Drive) to Route 1062 (Temple Lane. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 628 (Butler Store Road) – Removing debris and repairing bridge over the Hazel River. Road closed to traffic at bridge near Route 640 (Monumental Mills Road) until project is complete.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Mowing operations from mile marker 14 to mile marker 36. Be alert for slow moving vehicles near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Anticipated completion December 2022.

(NEW) Route 29 (Lee Highway) – Utility work at Route 605 (Dumfries Road). Southbound right shoulder closed Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Pavement marking operations from Delaplane to the Warren County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Pavement marking operations from the Prince William County line to Route 245 (Old Tavern Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit from the Culpeper County line to Route 681 (Holtzclaw Road). Eastbound right shoulder closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 667 (Old Dumfries Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes and expect intermittent, alternating lane closures near Route 28 (Catlett Road) Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road) – Resurfacing operations. Expect mobile alternating lane closures during daytime hours Monday through Friday.

(NEW) Route 796 (Gaskins Lane) – Resurfacing operations. Expect alternating lane closures Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the Route 17 (Marsh Road) bridge. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.

(NEW) Route 1059 (Hurst Drive) – Resurfacing operations. Expect alternating lane closures Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fluvanna County

(NEW) Route 6 (River Road) – Pavement marking operations from Columbia to Route 15 (James Madison Highway). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 656 (Bremo Road) – Rehabilitating two bridges about 0.3-mile east of Route 657 (Bremo Bluff Road). Use alternate routes.

Greene County

(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Vegetation control operations from Route 29 (Seminole Trail) to Route 638 (Turkey Ridge Road). Be alert for slow-moving vehicles and mobile lane closures Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Louisa County

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations from mile marker 143 to mile marker 147.5. Expect workers on the shoulders in both directions Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Pavement patching operations from mile marker 131 to mile marker 147.5. Expect alternating lane closures in both directions Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 208 (Davis Highway) – School Bus Road realignment project. Be alert for construction workers and vehicles near the travel lanes between Route 625 (Chalk Level Road) and Route 767 (School Bus Road). Expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging.

Route 647 (Harts Mill Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over the South Anna River. Road closed to through traffic. Detour via Route 640 (East Old Mountain Road) and Route 522 (Cross County Road). Anticipated completion Sept. 22.

Route 767 (School Bus Road) – School Bus Road realignment project. Relocating Route 767 to align with Route 625 (Chalk Level Road). Anticipated completion Dec. 15.

Madison County

(NEW) Route 230 (Madison Road) – Mowing operations from the Greene County line to the Route 15 (James Madison Highway). Be alert for slow-moving vehicles and mobile lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) – Mowing operations from the Orange County line to the Rappahannock County line. Be alert for slow-moving vehicles and mobile lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 231 (South Blue Ridge Turnpike) – Pavement marking operations from the Orange County line to Route 230 (Orange Road). Be alert for slow-moving vehicles and mobile lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 603 (Hebron Valley Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 29 (Seminole Trail) to Route 609 (West Hoover Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) Route 649 (Quaker Run Road) – Resurfacing operations. Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) Route 666 (Pea Ridge Road) – Brush removal and pipe installation. Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Orange County

Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Vegetation control operations from Gordonsville to the town of Orange. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Pavement marking operations from Route 693 (Montpelier Road) to Baylor Lane. Expect mobile alternating lane closures Tuesday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Bridge deck repairs between Route 611 (Raccoon Ford Road) and Route 701 (Transco Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Rappahannock County

Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Vegetation control operations from the Culpeper County line to Route 522 (Sperryville Pike). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Pavement marking operations from the Culpeper County line to Route 522 (Sperryville Pike). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Slope and drainage work from Route 667 (Estes Mill Road) to the Page County line. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 631 (Mill Hill Road) – Replacing culvert carrying Bolton Branch. Road closed at work location Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.