Culpeper County authorities searching for man missing since December 2021
The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 59-year-old man.
Harold Edward Starks was last seen in Culpeper County on Dec. 1, 2021. He may be driving a black 2012 Nissan pickup with Virginia tags.
His family and friends are concerned for his well-being. If you have any information on Harold’s whereabouts, please contact the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office at 540-727-7900. VAA22-0330