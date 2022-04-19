Creating a website? Why Laravel is the best PHP framework for you

If you’re a website developer, you want to make the most of your time. Maintaining and developing a website is demanding. Therefore, you need to use the proper software to support your requirements.

Just so you know, differences do exist in software programs – differences that you need to note. If you’re seeking to save time and want to work more efficiently, you need to find a platform that works well with PHP.

PC Magazine defines PHP as a popular scripting language that combines the syntax from Perl, Java, and C to form dynamic web pages. HTML pages feature embedded PHP code to accommodate server side executions.

PHP itself is a recursive acronym. The letters “PHP” once stood for Personal Home Page. Now the acronym is included within an acronym (recursive) and “H” and “P” stand for Hypertext Preprocessor. The “H” and “P” further explain the reason for the whole acronym, with the first letter representing the former definition.

Why Laravel developers like working with PHP

If the above definition is rather confusing, Laravel developers will assure you that using Laravel takes away any confusion from working with PHP or understanding it. When you look at some of the features of the program, you will soon find out why Laravel is a popular web development program.

So, what advantages do these developers experience when they use PHP? The information below will enlighten as to why the software is an ideal choice. Laravel is used in connection with PHP for companies in the retail, real estate, and IT industries.

Laravel’s model view controller (MVC)

The Laravel model view controller or MVC allows you to creatively construct applications for any size business. Moreover, if you want to refine your web development and artisan skills, you can easily do so. That’s because the MVC organizes you so you can code and file with streamlined ease.

If you’re dealing with a large project – no problem! Laravel to the rescue!

Maybe you’re dealing with a burdensome amount of code. If so, MVC will simplify the process. Moreover, you can locate files more easily and control how your app appears. In turn, you can enhance a website’s appearance while highlighting its branding.

Managing textual data with Laravel

Laravel’s template engine represents a development tool that manages large amounts of textual data in online applications. Therefore, it is frequently required in programming activities. In a nutshell, the template engine links the data model, processes code, and produces outputs to a designated file of text.

Using the Blade template

Blade represents the template engine that Laravel features. Its exceptional layouts and strong engine supports your development work so you can masterfully handle big projects. Use the template engine to display data and extend site layouts without throwing off speed or performance.

Content seeding made easy

By using the Laravel’s Blade template, you can create website layouts using content seeding. If you’re working on a retail site then, content seeding offers an ideal way to deliver the platform’s brand message. This application allows content creators to “plant” brand-related content over several sites to promote products through social media, or attract targeted leads.

Therefore, content seeding gives site developers the means to underscore a brand by highlighting engaging content – content that influencers use to establish trust.

For instance, maybe your niche market represents women 18 to 35 years old who want to stay updated about beauty and fitness. You can use this information to connect with your target audience in one of various ways on platforms over the Internet. So, when content seeding is used, influencers share content that relates to an audience’s concerns and interests.

By using Laravel as a development software, you’d better know where to “seed” the content for an audience and brand. You can also use the Blade template feature to create and examine a file that contains a conditional statement or create a basic layout – something on which the other files can support or extend.

Laravel’s command line interface (CLI)

The command line interface (CLI) on Laravel allows you to quicken the development process as it employs a robust console for building apps. Manage data, migrate data, and write skeleton code just like a seasoned pro.

Why get caught up in tiring and hum-drum coding activities that require a good deal of manual effort and time? Use Laravel’s CLI tool to get rid of cumbersome coding tasks as well as produce MVC files or create commands to organize data configurations. Refer to Laravel’s CLI tool to authenticate apps as well.

Using the ‘models’ feature and eloquent ORM

Laravel’s “Models” feature gives you the edge in improving the performance of business apps. Therefore, employing this amenity allows you to customize models using an object-relational mapper (ORM). Known as “Eloquent ORM,” this too allows you to interact with app database objects using an “eloquent” syntax.

Web developers consider this ORM as highly useful. That’s because it gives them the ability to execute database inquiries using PHP syntax. The feature stands out as you don’t have to spend half a day writing complicated SQL code. Therefore, you make better use of your time and energy.

Reasons for choosing Laravel

You’ll find plenty of reasons to use Laravel for web development work and upgrades. The software is both helpful and useful, especially if you have to develop an app with complicated backend requirements. You can also install Laravel without hassle, thanks to the software’s vagrant box.*

*A vagrant box is used to clone an OS image. By using a clone, you can step up the speed when launching a website.

Rich with features, Laravel guides you, through its PHP framework, to customize difficult apps, migrate data, supporting MVC architecture and support routing, security and authentication.

The best solution for enterprise website development

You might say the software is both expressive and speedy as well as a secure way to build an enterprise site to keep up with the web’s evolving trends. You don’t have to look any further. Laravel is the top pick.

Some concluding insights

While you can read about Laravel benefits, you’ll be better off if you see how Laravel can give you a professional edge. Working with PHP does not have to be complicated or harried. You can accomplish development milestones with ease and precision. Review the benefits today of using Laravel for all your website development needs.

Story by Brad Bernacke

