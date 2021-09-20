Court Square Theater hosts Hispanic Film Festival

Arts Council of the Valley announces the return of the Hispanic Film Festival to Court Square Theater Sept. 29-Oct. 3.

Initiated and curated by JMU Foreign Language Department Lecturer Karina Kline-Gabel, the festival dates correlate with National Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept 15 – Oct 15).

This year’s selection of films highlight class disparity, romance, disenfranchised indigenous women, and the life of activist Dolores Huerta. Films and showtimes:

La Llorona (Guatemala) – Sat, 2 and 7 p.m., Sun, 5 p.m.

I Carry You With Me (Mexico) – Wed and Thurs, 9 p.m.

Song Without a Name (Peru) – Fri, 4 and 7 p.m. (sponsored by the JMU Department of Foreign Languages)

Dolores (USA) – Thurs, 7 p.m., Sun, 2 p.m. (sponsored by the JMU Latin American, Latinx, and Caribbean Studies Program)

Tickets – available at the door – are $9.50 ($8 for seniors, $5 for students).

Court Square Theater is located at 41-F Court Square in Downtown Harrisonburg. Arts Council of the Valley offices and art galleries are in the historic Smith House, 311 S. Main St.

Programs are supported, in part, by 2021 Cultivating the Arts Platinum Sponsors: Kathy Moran Wealth Group, Matchbox Realty, and Riner Rentals.

To learn more, visit valleyarts.org.