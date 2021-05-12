Community Read event: What is an Indigenous history?

Join panelists Diane Shields, Kenneth Branham, Teresa Pollak, Sue Elliott, Dr. Jeff Hantman and other citizens of the Monacan Nation for a reading and conversation about the Community Read book The Monacan Indians: Our Story.

The discussion will be facilitated by Dr. Irtefa Binte-Farid, coordinator for equity and accountability with the Albemarle County Office of Equity and Inclusion.

The event is set for Friday at 3 p.m. via Zoom

Join the Webinar Online

Join the Webinar by Telephone: Dial 646-558-8656 -or- 888-788-0099

The Monacan Indians: Our Story by Monacan Tribal members Karenne Wood and Diane Shields was first printed and distributed in 2000.

“It remains an important publication, reflecting the past, present and hoped-for future of the Monacans in Virginia,” said Hantman, a retired professor of archaeology. “Written with breadth and clarity, it is widely cited by scholars and sought after by students and government agencies. The first edition continues to educate and inspire respect for the Monacan people and their history.”

Visit the Monacan Nation website

The Community Read is a book club for the entire community developed in partnership between our Office of Equity and Inclusion and Jefferson Madison Regional Library.

Copies of the book The Monacan Indians: Our Story are available to pick up these locations:

All JMRL branches: Ask for the book at drive-up/curbside or during appointment service

Ask for the book at drive-up/curbside or during appointment service Victory Hall: book swap box at the town hall office

book swap box at the town hall office Darden Towe Park: Little Free Library by the playground

Little Free Library by the playground Charlotte Humphris Park: Little Free Library by the kiosk

Little Free Library by the kiosk Chris Greene Lake Little Free Library: by the trailhead closest to the park entrance

by the trailhead closest to the park entrance Preddy Creek Park Little Free Library: by the trailhead

by the trailhead Simpson Park Little Free Library: by the pavilion

by the pavilion Walnut Creek Park Little Free Library: by the beach

by the beach Mint Springs Park Little Free Library: in the upper parking lot

Included with the book is an insert from Hantman that explains why this little book has been so crucial for the Monacans, and why it is a history we should all know.

