comic aries spears to perform at richmonds funny bone oct 21 22
Culture

Comic Aries Spears to perform at Richmond’s Funny Bone Oct. 21-22

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

aries spears MAD TVComic favorite Aries Spears will perform four shows at the Richmond Funny Bone on Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22.

Spears rose to fame with eight seasons on MAD TV, and through multiple Showtime specials. He also has a recurring role on The Best Damn Sports Show Period.

His podcast, Spears & Steinberg, has become one of the top podcasts in the country with hundreds of thousands of devoted listeners. His take on current events is singular, his humor on message and his personality memorable.

He’s also one of the most downloaded comics on the scene recently hitting nearly 6 million Pandora downloads in the past month.

This summer, he starred in VICE’s multi-part series, “Dark Side of Comedy” on the most notables today in stand-up which just completed its limited series run to rave reviews.

Show times are Friday at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

The Richmond Funny Bone is located at 11800 West Broad St. in Richmond.

Tickets are available by phone at (804) 521-8900 or online.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Columns & Op/Eds