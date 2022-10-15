Comic Aries Spears to perform at Richmond’s Funny Bone Oct. 21-22

Comic favorite Aries Spears will perform four shows at the Richmond Funny Bone on Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22.

Spears rose to fame with eight seasons on MAD TV, and through multiple Showtime specials. He also has a recurring role on The Best Damn Sports Show Period.

His podcast, Spears & Steinberg, has become one of the top podcasts in the country with hundreds of thousands of devoted listeners. His take on current events is singular, his humor on message and his personality memorable.

He’s also one of the most downloaded comics on the scene recently hitting nearly 6 million Pandora downloads in the past month.

This summer, he starred in VICE’s multi-part series, “Dark Side of Comedy” on the most notables today in stand-up which just completed its limited series run to rave reviews.

Show times are Friday at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

The Richmond Funny Bone is located at 11800 West Broad St. in Richmond.

Tickets are available by phone at (804) 521-8900 or online.