Coach’s Corner with Tony Bennett debuts this week

The 2021 edition of the weekly “Coach’s Corner with Tony Bennett” radio program will debut on Wednesday live from BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse in Charlottesville.

Coach’s Corner will be held most Mondays during the basketball season from 7-8 p.m. (ET). Schedule conflicts will move the show to Tuesday (Jan. 25, Feb. 8 and Feb. 15) or Wednesday (Jan. 5).

Each week Bennett will be joined by John Freeman, the new “Voice of the Cavaliers” to discuss the upcoming week’s opponents, review the previous games, and answer (and rate) fan questions.

“BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse is thrilled to partner with UVA and Coach’s Corner with Tony Bennett,” said Kevin Mayer, Chief Growth and Brand Officer of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI). “We always strive to be a positive influence in our communities and hosting the show at our Charlottesville restaurant is a perfect partnership! With a menu featuring something for everyone, and award-winning craft beer, we think the UVA fans will approve. And, we know how Tony loves our world famous Pizookie® dessert.”

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse is known for its diverse menu that includes specialty deep-dish pizza, an outstanding lineup of wings and sauces, award-winning locally brewed beers and of course the world-famous Pizookie®, the official dessert sponsor of Virginia Athletics. With its spacious dining area, there will be plenty of room to accommodate Hoo fans of all ages. Once again, live audience members will have a chance to win a variety of UVA prizes each week and tickets to Virginia Athletics events.

Fans are encouraged to e-mail questions to the show at askcoach@virginiasp.com or fill out the form below. Fans can also tweet their questions to the show by following @johnfreemanUVA ­on Twitter.

In addition to joining the show live at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, there are a number of ways for fans to listen to and interact with the program. Radio affiliates across the Virginia Sports Radio Network broadcast the program. Free online audio is also available at VirginiaSports.com and through the Virginia Sports App and a live video stream will be available through Facebook Live @VirginiaCavaliers.

