Clemson makes the plays down the stretch, upsets Virginia Tech, 63-59

The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team has work to do in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament if they are to make the NCAA Tournament.

The Hokies just couldn’t make the plays in the end of their last regular season game, falling at Clemson 63-59. Tech entered the game on the bubble and will likely need a good showing in the conference tournament to have a chance.

Tech led 33-30 at the half but had just 26 points in the second, with only two players scoring in double figures. Nahiem Alleyne had 17 points and Justyn Mutts had 16, but All-ACC talent Keve Aluma was held to just seven points, with sharp-shooting guard Hunter Cattoor finishing with only three.

The Hokes shot 37.3 percent from the field but were plagued by 13 costly turnovers and a slow start to both halves. Tech shot 30 percent from deep in the first half (8-26) but shot just 15.3 percent from range in the second (2-13).

Four Tigers scored in double figures to send the seniors out on Senior Day with a dramatic victory. PJ Hall led the way with 12.

Tech now awaits other ACC results to see who they will play in the ACC Tournament.

The competition is set for the Barclays Center in Brooklyn from March 8-12.

Story by Roger Gonzalez