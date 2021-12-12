Charlottesville Sister City Commission accepting grant applications

The Charlottesville Sister Cities Commission is now accepting grant applications for its 2022 Sister Cities Grants Program.

The Commission invites Charlottesville nonprofits, arts organizations, schools, businesses, and individuals to apply for project funding up to $4,000.

Grants are available to projects that benefit the Charlottesville community as well as our Sister City communities in Besançon, France; Poggio a Caiano, Italy; Winneba, Ghana; and Huehuetenango, Guatemala (newly-accorded “Friendship City” to Charlottesville, Sister City status pending).

The mission of the Charlottesville Sister Cities Commission is to promote understanding and foster relationships between citizens and organizations in the Charlottesville area and our Sister Cities through cultural, economic, educational, and humanitarian activities. Grants will be awarded for a wide variety of activities that promote this mission.

Given the added difficulties surrounding travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, grant applicants are encouraged to consider alternative and innovative approaches for remote or virtual engagement that foster relationships between our local community and Sister Cities. Any proposals that involve travel will need to be considered very carefully and critically.

The 2022 grant application deadline is January 14, 2022. Applications must be received by this date to receive consideration. Late and/or incomplete applications will not be considered. Grant recipients will be notified of the Commission’s award decision within 45 days of the application deadline date.

Applications may be submitted by individuals or groups. The Commission may choose not to award a grant to an individual or group for consecutive years. Sister Cities Commissioners and sub-committee members may not apply.

Funds will be available as reimbursements; expenses and requests for reimbursement must be made by May 31 of the year following year of award notification of award. Expenditures must be detailed in a year-end report made to the CSCC.

For more details on the program, summaries of successful past grant awards, and the full application, visit the website www.cvillesistercities.org/grants-projects.

Questions and completed applications should be sent to cvillesistercities@gmail.com.

