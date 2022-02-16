Charlottesville: Real Estate Tax Relief Program deadline approaching

Published Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, 9:48 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The deadline to apply for the Charlottesville Real Estate Tax Relief Program is March 1.

If you own and are living in your home in the City of Charlottesville and are 65 years of age or older, or are permanently disabled, and have a yearly income of $55,000 or less and a net worth of $125,000 or less, you may qualify for Real Estate Tax Relief.

Net worth excludes the fair market value of the home in which you live.

Qualifications:

Applicant must be 65 years of age (or older) or permanently and totally disabled (subject to verification) as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Property for which the exemption is claimed must be occupied as the sole dwelling of the applicant.

Gross combined income in 2021 from all sources for applicant, applicant’s spouse, and any relatives in such dwelling shall not exceed $55,000.

First $7,500 of income classified as permanent disability compensation for the applicant; shall be excluded from the gross income calculation.

First $8,500 of income of each relative other than the spouse of such applicant who is living in such dwelling shall be excluded from the gross income calculation.

Net combined financial worth, excluding the dwelling, of the applicant and applicant’s spouse as of December 31, 2021, cannot exceed $125,000.

Applicants must apply online or in-person, providing valid identification and documentation of income and net worth.

To apply online, visit www.charlottesville.gov/COR

Due to COVID-19, in-person applications should be scheduled by appointment (Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) by visiting www.charlottesville.gov/COR or by calling 434-970-3160.