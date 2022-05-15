Charlottesville Parks & Recreation to host job fair on Wednesday

Published Sunday, May. 15, 2022, 9:25 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Charlottesville Parks & Recreation will host a job fair on Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. at Carver Recreation Center. The job fair is an opportunity for job seekers to meet with staff, learn about various positions and apply on-site.

The job fair will feature staff representatives from all areas of the Parks & Recreation department and will be recruiting for the various seasonal and year-round positions. Job seekers will have the opportunity to discuss the open positions with staff and learn more about working for Parks & Recreation. A staff member from Human Resources will also be available to assist with submitting job applications on-site.

A sample of positions that are currently open include: camp counselors and directors, lifeguards (includes signing bonus), aquatic fitness and program instructors, instructor-American Red Cross, athletic officials, landscapers, custodial maintenance, aquatic maintenance, adaptive camp staff, customer service attendants, and more.

The event is free and open to anyone interested in working for Charlottesville Parks & Recreation.

Carver Recreation Center is located in the Jefferson School City Center at 233 4th Street NW, which is accessible via Main Street and Preston Avenue.

For more information, please contact Carver Recreation Center at (434) 970-3053 or visit www.charlottesville.org/parksandrec .

Like this: Like Loading...