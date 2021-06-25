Charlottesville Mural Project announces rolling murals in partnership with LEAP

The Charlottesville Mural Project joins the Local Energy Alliance Program to announce four new rolling murals to be painted on LEAP service trucks that visit communities throughout Charlottesville and Central Virginia.

The new original works of art by Federico Cuatlacuatl and Karina Monroy will cover the sides of two LEAP service trucks. Painting will begin this weekend and conclude the weekend of July 2.

The project originated as a plan by LEAP Executive Director Chris Meyer and Marketing & Outreach Manager Erin Morgan to draw attention to the organization’s services and exude a friendly presence in the neighborhoods they serve.

“The trucks we use to bring weatherization services to clients were purchased used and have basically been blank canvases driving around town, so utilizing the space to promote local art is a great opportunity to bring a splash of color to our community. My goal for them is to start conversations,” Meyer said.

LEAP delivers direct education and services for improved energy performance to address climate change, create cost savings for families and businesses, healthier, safer, and more durable buildings, and local jobs and economic growth.

“One of the things we love about our Charlottesville Mural Project is that murals have the ability to make original, unique art accessible to everyone. This rolling mural idea is going to be a great way to partner with LEAP to add a new splash of color and character to our city,” The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative Director Alan Goffinski said.