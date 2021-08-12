Charlottesville hires new assistant Commonwealth’s attorney

Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney Joe Platania announced the hiring of Cassondra Baber as an assistant Commonwealth’s attorney.

“Ms. Baber has demonstrated a commitment to transforming the criminal legal system and will further our office’s goals of community safety balanced with the fair treatment of offenders,” Platania said.

While in law school, Baber completed an intensive clinic with the Baltimore Public Defender’s Office. Upon graduation, she clerked for the Honorable Stephen J. Sfekas before joining the City of Baltimore Prosecutor’s Office. While a prosecutor in Baltimore, Baber facilitated countless alternative resolutions in cases where incarceration was neither appropriate nor practical.

For the past two years, Baber has worked in the Staunton Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.

Baber graduated cum laude from Villanova University and magna cum laude from the University of Baltimore School of Law.