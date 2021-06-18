Charlottesville, Albemarle prosecutors pledge not to enforce anti-mask state law

Published Friday, Jun. 18, 2021, 9:36 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney Jim Hingeley and Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney Joseph Platania issued a joint statement on the use of masks in public beginning on June 30.

“Gov. Ralph Northam has announced that Virginia’s state of emergency due to COVID-19 will end on June 30, 2021. A state law making it unlawful to wear a mask in public with the intent to conceal one’s identity will go back into full effect on that day. The same law permits the wearing of masks to protect the safety of the wearer and other persons. The Commonwealth’s Attorneys of Albemarle County and Charlottesville have therefore advised our law enforcement partners that it is not a crime to wear masks in public to mitigate the risks of COVID-19 spread and exposure.

“Those who wish to continue to wear masks in public to mitigate the risks of COVID-19 spread and exposure may do so without fear of prosecution in Albemarle and Charlottesville. Please be safe and respectful of your fellow citizens.”

Related

Comments