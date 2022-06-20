CDC: Augusta County community COVID-19 level now listed as ‘low’

The CDC reports that Augusta County’s COVID-19 community level is low, and Augusta Health is reporting Monday that its COVID census has been steady at a level of 5-10 patients daily.

The current in-patient census is five, with one COVID-related death over the past week.

The hospital reported a total of 108 COVID cases diagnosed at its testing sites over the past week, an average of 15.4 per day.

The Augusta Health testing positivity rate for the week of June 5-11 was 15.9 percent. For the week of May 29-June 4, the rate was 25.9 percent. For the month of May, the rate was 22.1 percent.

Visitation policy

Augusta Health updated its visitation policy effective 8 a.m. Monday.

All non-COVID patients admitted to Augusta Health are permitted to have two visitors at a time from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Augusta Health has established exceptions for certain patient populations and circumstances:

Patients at the end of life: Patient may have two adult visitors/support persons at a time, 24/7.

Patient may have two adult visitors/support persons at a time, 24/7. Patients giving birth: During labor, patient may have two adult support persons. After delivery, patient may have two adult visitors/support persons at a time from 8am-8pm and one adult may stay with the patient from 8 p.m.-8 a.m. (24/7).

During labor, patient may have two adult support persons. After delivery, patient may have two adult visitors/support persons at a time from 8am-8pm and one adult may stay with the patient from 8 p.m.-8 a.m. (24/7). Pediatric (under age 18) patients: Patient may have two adult visitors/support persons at a time, 24/7.

Patient may have two adult visitors/support persons at a time, 24/7. Patients with disabilities: Patient may have two adult visitors/support persons at a time from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and one adult may stay with the patient from 8 p.m.-8 a.m. (24/7).

Patient may have two adult visitors/support persons at a time from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and one adult may stay with the patient from 8 p.m.-8 a.m. (24/7). Skilled nursing facility patients: Visitors are allowed, 24/7 (per 11/12/21 CMS guidelines).

Visitors are allowed, 24/7 (per 11/12/21 CMS guidelines). One clergy member may visit in addition to any visitors/support persons.

*Patients or visitors may also speak to their care team if they have questions about the visitation policy or exceptions.

Visitors and designated support persons are subject to the following requirements:

Be 18 years of age or older.

Be screened for COVID-19 symptoms each visit.

Be symptom-free before entering Augusta Health facilities.

Wear a mask before entering the facility and for the duration of the visit.

Perform hand hygiene at entry and when leaving or entering a patient’s room.

Practice social distancing.

Limit unnecessary entering into and exiting from a patient’s room.

Adhere to all isolation precautions.

Limit unnecessary movement throughout the facility.

Stay COVID safe

Please remember to:

Wear a mask—people with symptoms, a positive COVID-19 test, or exposure to someone with COVID should wear a mask to protect others.

Get a COVID-19 test if you have symptoms.

Stay current on vaccinations.

Wash your hands and socially distance.

Testing options

COVID-19 testing is available at any Augusta Health Urgent Care Center.

The MABS (monoclonal antibody) Infusion Clinic, located at the Waynesboro Urgent Care Center, is open on Monday and Thursday (physician referral necessary).

Vaccination clinics at the Waynesboro Primary Care/Urgent Care

The address is 201 Lew Dewitt Boulevard in Waynesboro.

Please make an appointment for these clinics.

Go to vaccinate.augustahealth.com to view the links and schedule an appointment. Information about new clinics, the links and the criteria for each link, are posted as available. Upcoming clinics are:

Tuesday, June 21: Pfizer from 3-6 p.m. for those age 5-11 years old. First dose and second dose available to those age 5-11 years old. Only Pfizer vaccine is available for those age 5-11. A parent or guardian must be present to consent to vaccination of a child under the age of 18. Please verify criteria before registration

Friday, June 24: Pfizer and Moderna Clinics from 9 a.m. to 12 noon for those age 12 and older. First dose, second dose and booster dose available to those age 12 and older. Only Pfizer vaccine is available for those age 12-17. Those 18 and older can receive any vaccine. A parent or guardian must be present to consent to vaccination of a child under the age of 18. Please verify criteria before registration.

Wednesday, June 29: Pfizer and Moderna Clinics from 3-6 p.m. for those age 12 and older. First dose, second dose and booster dose available to those age 12 and older. Only Pfizer vaccine is available for those age 12-17. Those 18 and older can receive any vaccine. A parent or guardian must be present to consent to vaccination of a child under the age of 18. Please verify criteria before registration.

Friday, July 1: Pfizer and Moderna Clinics from 9 a.m. to 12 noon for those age 12 and older. First dose, second dose and booster dose available to those age 12 and older. Only Pfizer vaccine is available for those age 12-17. Those 18 and older can receive any vaccine. A parent or guardian must be present to consent to vaccination of a child under the age of 18. Please verify criteria before registration.

Wednesday, July 6: Pfizer and Moderna Clinics from 9 a.m. to 12 noon for those age 12 and older. First dose, second dose and booster dose available to those age 12 and older. Only Pfizer vaccine is available for those age 12-17. Those 18 and older can receive any vaccine. A parent of guardian must be present to consent to vaccination of a child under the age of 18. Please verify criteria before registration.

Friday, July 8: Pfizer and Moderna Clinics from 9 a.m. to 12 noon for those age 12 and older. First dose, second dose and booster dose available to those age 12 and older. Only Pfizer vaccine is available for those age 12-17. Those 18 and older can receive any vaccine. A parent or guardian must be present to consent to vaccination of a child under the age of 18. Please verify criteria before registration.

Vaccination Call Center

Not everyone has access to the internet. Others just have questions. For assistance, call Augusta Health’s Vaccination Call Center at 540.332.5122. The Call Center is staffed Monday through Friday from 8:00 am until 4:30 pm to answer questions and help to schedule vaccination appointments.

Like this: Like Loading...