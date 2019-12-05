Cat’s Cradle gets veterinary assistance grant

The Banfield Foundation® has awarded Cat’s Cradle of the Shenandoah Valley a grant to help the non-profit continue to grow its pet retention program.

The grant will help Cat’s Cradle provide assistance with veterinary fees for low-income cat owners.

“We’re proud to have supported Cat’s Cradle’s important work in keeping pets in their loving homes and out of shelters through our various grants since 2015. With our most recent Veterinary Assistance Grant, we look forward to updates on their continued impact in the Shenandoah Valley,” said Lane Murphy, the Community Programs Specialist at the Banfield Foundation®.

For more information on eligibility for assistance under this grant, contact Cat’s Cradle at 540-433-1135.

About the Banfield Foundation®

At the core of the Banfield Foundation is the belief that all pets deserve access to veterinary care. In support of this belief, the foundation funds programs that enable veterinary care, elevate the power of the human-animal bond, provide disaster relief for pets, and advance the science of veterinary medicine through fostering innovation and education. It also leverages the expertise and passion of Banfield Pet Hospital associates to care for pets in need. At the Banfield Foundation, we are committed to making a better world for pets because they make a better world for us. For more information, visit BanfieldFoundation.org.

