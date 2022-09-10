Can Carson Wentz turn things around for Washington? Commanders open with Jaguars
The NFL season kicked off on Thursday night and more Week 1 action arrives on Sunday with an intriguing game in the nation’s capital as the Jacksonville Jaguars visit the Washington Commanders. It’s a reunion of sorts as Jags coach Doug Pederson faces his former quarterback and Super Bowl champion Carson Wentz of the Commanders. Washington enter as the favorite, but with Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence expected to make a jump in year two, the Jags are hoping they can pull the upset on the road.
Where to watch?
The game will air at 1 p.m. ET on Fox.
What to know about the Jaguars
The Jags defense has a chance to be stellar, and part of the reason is due to Travon Walker. The No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, the former Georgia man is expected to lead that defensive line for the club. He offers a ton of versatility, being able to play both nose tackle and edge rusher. Offensively, getting Travis Etienne back from injury is huge after he misses his rookie season. If we can build on that chemistry with Lawrence, who was also his college QB, look out.
What to know about the Commanders
People may be down on the Wentz to Washington move, and it’s true he was awful at the end of last season in their shocking loss at Jacksonville, but his stats tell another story. Wentz had 27 touchdowns and just seven interceptions in his only season with the Colts, and that is pretty darn impressive. It’s not Jackson Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady numbers, but it’s still solid enough to be hopeful. Getting off to a strong start will be key for his confidence.
Prediction
Washington 28, Jacksonville 24