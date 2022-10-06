business accelerator program announces next round of participants

Five companies have been selected to participate in the next installment of a virtual accelerator/incubator program for growing businesses.

Startup Shenandoah Valley, or S2V, is a virtual program that supports entrepreneurs with scalable business ideas in the following sectors: light manufacturing, value-added food, agriculture, technology, healthcare, logistics, and professional services.

The five businesses chosen from a dozen applicants include:

Helix Hydrogen , an electrolyzer manufacturer quickly maneuvering to meet the rising demand for green hydrogen, Daniel Warren, Harrisonburg

S2V is managed by the Shenandoah Community Capital Fund, a regional organization that supports business owners. A GO Virginia Region 8 grant was awarded to SCCF in 2020 for the program.

“It’s thrilling to bring together this group of entrepreneurs into a cohort – all of whom are working at different stages of their business and in different industries,” said Katie Overfield-Zook, a S2V program facilitator, in a news release. “And yet, they’re able to find support and encouragement from each other to keep going and keep building a successful business, even on the hard days. That’s the real power of a program like S2V – guidance from their coaches and mentors, and the power of their peers.”

To learn more about Startup Shenandoah Valley, visit sccfva.org/support