Building Goodness Foundation hosts Local Build Days

Published Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, 12:00 am

Over the next two weekends, Building Goodness Foundation will be making repairs and improvements to facilities for four nonprofit organizations and one local home owner.

Work will include prep and painting of four classrooms at Piedmont YMCA Early Learning Center, renovating a cottage at Georgia’s Healing House, porch renovations to improve entrance/exit safety at Barrett Early Learning Center, and installing a new playground at Pilgrim Baptist Church.

Through BGF, skilled construction professionals donate their time and expertise to build structures and provide home repairs for people in need. With donated construction services and reduced-cost materials, BGF provides complete design and construction services to nonprofit organizations at about one sixth the market value of the project. Local low-income homeowners receive home repairs at no cost.

Every year BGF completes construction projects for several local nonprofit organizations and low-income homeowners, impacting the lives of approximately 8,500 Charlottesville-area residents. BGF is intentional when choosing projects, focusing on those which boost health, support education, reduce inequalities, increase our partners’ capacity to fulfill their missions, and improve lives in our community.

Learn more about partnering with BGF to ensure that people, both here in central Virginia and internationally, receive the best education and health care, and enjoy ongoing economic stability. Visit www.buildinggoodness.org or call 434-973-0993 to learn more about ways to give and volunteer with BGF to help create safe, thriving communities for generations to come.

Building Goodness Foundation is a Charlottesville-based nonprofit construction organization which connects skilled volunteers from the design and construction industries with communities in need at home and abroad. In partnership with the highest-quality NGOs and domestic nonprofits, we build, renovate, and repair critically needed schools, health clinics, community centers, and more. To find out more, please visit www.buildinggoodness.org.

