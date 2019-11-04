Building Goodness Foundation announces development manager

Building Goodness Foundation announced the appointment of Sophie Parson as development manager.

Parson brings to this role extensive international expertise in the nonprofit sector and a proven track record in grant-writing and fundraising.

Parson joins BGF from the Alliance Francaise of Charlottesville, where she served as executive director. While at Alliance Francaise, Parson worked extensively with individual donors, developing a new local partner outreach strategy, and spearheading the acquisition of 12 local corporations as sponsors. Additionally, her identification and acquisition of new mid-level donors tripled their donor base, allowing the Alliance to meet their donations goals for the 2018 – 2019 fiscal year.

Prior to the Alliance Francaise, Parson was the lead French teacher at the International School of Charlottesville. Before that, she was the internal auditor and fraud officer at FM Logistic in Phalsbourg, France.

Sophie holds her bachelor’s degree in political science, a master’s degree in corporate finance and strategy, and a second master’s degree in international relations. She is fluent in English, French, Spanish and Russian.

