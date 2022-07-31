Broadway returns to Blacksburg with “Anastasia” and “Hairspray” productions
Broadway returns to Southwest Virginia with the Moss Arts Center’s “Broadway in Blacksburg” series with two shows.
Tickets go on sale August 4 for the adventure-filled musical “Anastasia” and the Tony Award-winning musical comedy “Hairspray.”
“Anastasia”
Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, 7:30 p.m.
Inspired by the beloved films, “Anastasia” transports audience members from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family. This massive production features elaborate sets and exquisite costumes.
“Hairspray”
Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, 7:30 p.m.
“Hairspray” is the Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon that inspired the blockbuster film and live television event. Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show. “Hairspray” features a beloved score of hit songs, including “Welcome to the ‘60s,” “Good Morning Baltimore,” and “You Can’t Stop the Beat.” Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?
Tickets for the performances are $45-$95 for general public and $25-$75 for youth 18 and under. A limited number of Virginia Tech student tickets are available for $10.
Tickets are available to the general public beginning Thursday, Aug. 4, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at the Moss Arts Center’s box office, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; or by calling 540-231-5300 during box office hours.
For more information, visit https://artscenter.vt.edu/