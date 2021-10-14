Broadcast networks, times announced for 2021 Big Ten/ACC Challenge
The broadcast networks and game times for the men’s and women’s 2021 Big Ten/ACC Challenge events have been finalized.
The 23rd men’s event, which consists of all 14 Big Ten teams against 14 ACC teams in a competition for the Commissioner’s Cup, is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 29 through Wednesday, Dec. 1.
All 14 games will air on ESPN’s networks and be available to stream via the ESPN app.
The 14th women’s event, which consists of all 14 Big Ten teams against 14 ACC teams, is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 1 and Thursday, Dec. 2.
Twelve of the 14 women’s games will air live on a linear television network, including all seven ACC home games.
2021 Men’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge
Monday, Nov. 29
- Iowa at Virginia, 7 p.m., ESPN2
- Notre Dame at Illinois, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Tuesday, Nov. 30
- Florida State at Purdue, 7/7:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
- Indiana at Syracuse, 7/7:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
- Minnesota at Pitt, 7 p.m., ESPNU
- Clemson at Rutgers, 9 p.m., ESPN2
- Northwestern at Wake Forest, 9 p.m., ESPNU
- Duke at Ohio State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
Wednesday, Dec. 1
- Louisville at Michigan State, 7:15 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
- Virginia Tech at Maryland, 7:15 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
- Nebraska at NC State, 7:15 p.m., ESPNU
- Michigan at North Carolina, 9:15 p.m., ESPN
- Wisconsin at Georgia Tech, 9:15 p.m., ESPN2
- Miami at Penn State, 9:15 p.m., ESPNU
2021 Big Ten/ACC Women’s Basketball Challenge
Wednesday, Dec. 1
- Rutgers at Pitt, 6 p.m., ACCN
- Nebraska at Wake Forest, 7 p.m., RSN
- Georgia Tech at Purdue, 7 p.m., BTN
- Virginia Tech at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m., BTN+
- Ohio State at Syracuse, 8 p.m., ACCN
- North Carolina at Minnesota, 9 p.m., BTN
Thursday, Dec. 2
- Penn State at Boston College, 6 p.m., ACCN
- Notre Dame at Michigan State, 6 p.m., BTN
- Michigan at Louisville, 7 p.m., ESPN
- NC State at Indiana, 7 p.m., ESPN2
- Northwestern at Clemson, 8 p.m., ACCN
- Miami at Maryland, 8 p.m., BTN
- Florida State at Illinois, 8 p.m., BTN+
- Iowa at Duke, 9 p.m., ESPN