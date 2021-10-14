Broadcast networks, times announced for 2021 Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Published Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, 5:16 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The broadcast networks and game times for the men’s and women’s 2021 Big Ten/ACC Challenge events have been finalized.

The 23rd men’s event, which consists of all 14 Big Ten teams against 14 ACC teams in a competition for the Commissioner’s Cup, is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 29 through Wednesday, Dec. 1.

All 14 games will air on ESPN’s networks and be available to stream via the ESPN app.

The 14th women’s event, which consists of all 14 Big Ten teams against 14 ACC teams, is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 1 and Thursday, Dec. 2.

Twelve of the 14 women’s games will air live on a linear television network, including all seven ACC home games.

2021 Men’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Monday, Nov. 29

Iowa at Virginia, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Notre Dame at Illinois, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Florida State at Purdue, 7/7:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Indiana at Syracuse, 7/7:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Minnesota at Pitt, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Clemson at Rutgers, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Northwestern at Wake Forest, 9 p.m., ESPNU

Duke at Ohio State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Wednesday, Dec. 1

Louisville at Michigan State, 7:15 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Virginia Tech at Maryland, 7:15 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Nebraska at NC State, 7:15 p.m., ESPNU

Michigan at North Carolina, 9:15 p.m., ESPN

Wisconsin at Georgia Tech, 9:15 p.m., ESPN2

Miami at Penn State, 9:15 p.m., ESPNU

2021 Big Ten/ACC Women’s Basketball Challenge

Wednesday, Dec. 1

Rutgers at Pitt, 6 p.m., ACCN

Nebraska at Wake Forest, 7 p.m., RSN

Georgia Tech at Purdue, 7 p.m., BTN

Virginia Tech at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m., BTN+

Ohio State at Syracuse, 8 p.m., ACCN

North Carolina at Minnesota, 9 p.m., BTN

Thursday, Dec. 2

Penn State at Boston College, 6 p.m., ACCN

Notre Dame at Michigan State, 6 p.m., BTN

Michigan at Louisville, 7 p.m., ESPN

NC State at Indiana, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Northwestern at Clemson, 8 p.m., ACCN

Miami at Maryland, 8 p.m., BTN

Florida State at Illinois, 8 p.m., BTN+

Iowa at Duke, 9 p.m., ESPN