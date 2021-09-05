Bridgewater opens with 31-7 win over Gettysburg

The Bridgewater College football team scored three second half touchdowns and forced 15 negative yardage plays in a 31-7 victory over Gettysburg to open the season.

Da’Sean Davis had 4.5 TFLs, while Nazeer Jordan had 2.0 tackles for loss to go with a fumble recovery and a game-high eight tackles. Elijah Rucker (2.0 TFLs) and Malik Crowe (1.5 TFLs) each recorded a sack and were involved in multiple negative plays for the Bullets.

Matt Lawton completed 21-of-33 passes for 264 yards, 2 TDs and no interceptions. Chad Jones led the offense with five catches for 70 yards and a score, including two big plays to finally spark Bridgewater at the end of the first half.

Jones made a tough third down catch coming back to the ball with BC trailing 7-3 at the end of second quarter. Four straight completions were followed by a Demetreus Jalepes rush down inside the five. Jones caught a slant pass with six seconds on the clock to send Bridgewater into the locker room with a 10-7 lead.

Lawton found Jones streaking down the sideline for 40 yards early in the third quarter, and Ronald Robinson Jr. carried it in on the next play to make it 17-7 Eagles.

Lawton went deep again in the fourth quarter, hitting Freddie Watkins for a 60-yard score down the right sideline.

Jordan recovered a fumbled punt snap on the GC nine yard line, and Jalepes broke several tackles up the middle for the final 31-7 scoreline. The Eagles’ defense would add one more takeaway as Samuel Adkins picked off a deep pass down the middle.

Gettysburg had tried a surprise onside kick to begin the game. After Garrett Graves pinned the Bullets at the three-yard line, the Eagles got great field position and opened the scoring with a Jackson Hendren field goal.

Bridgewater would fumble deep in their own territory twice early in the second quarter. A muffed punt was recovered in the end zone by Mike Vigliano to give Gettysburg the lead. The Eagles then fumbled a handoff at their own 27, but the Bullets missed a field goal.

The Eagle defense made multiple big first half plays, with Preston Turner almost recording a safety on a last-second throwaway, and Davis and Jordan blowing up consecutive runs on a second quarter drive.

It was the first career victory for new head coach Scott Lemn. Bridgewater recognized former mentor Michael Clark, the ODAC’s all-time winningest football coach, at the game and had a large alumni contingent back for the occasion.

Bridgewater (1-0) will play at Southern Virginia next Saturday.