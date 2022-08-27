Bridgewater College professor Larry Taylor to present faculty organ recital
Dr. Larry Taylor, professor of music at Bridgewater College, will give a faculty organ recital at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, in the concert hall at the Carter Center for Worship and Music on the college’s campus.
The program, “Dignity and Impudence,” will open with “Benedictus” by Alec Rowley and feature works by Johann Sebastian Bach, Harrison Oxley, Percy Whitlock, Denis Bédard and Charles-Marie Widor.
The concert will conclude with Taylor accompanying a screening of the short silent film “His Royal Slynes” starring Harold Lloyd.
Taylor teaches piano, organ, music theory and music history at Bridgewater College. He holds a doctor of musical arts degree in organ from the University of Cincinnati, master of music degrees from Emory University and Notre Dame, and a bachelor of music degree from Seton Hill University in Greensburg, Pa.
As a composer, Taylor has collaborated with librettist Tom Noe to produce the operas “Marie Curie,” “Eros and Psyche” and “The Dickinsons of Amherst.” In addition to solo recitals on piano and organ, Taylor arranges and performs accompaniments on organ for classic silent films.
The recital is free and open to the public.