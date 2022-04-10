Bridgewater College celebrates ASPIRE April 11-13

Bridgewater College is recognizing academic achievement during A Celebration of the Arts, Scholarship, Performance, Innovation and Research Excellence. This year’s celebration will run from April 11 through April 13 with activities dedicated to showcasing excellence.

ASPIRE opens Monday, April 11, at 3:30 p.m. with four student research presentations in McKinney 100. A panel discussion, “Independence, Gender Roles and Death in Latin America Poetry,” will take place at 4 p.m. in the John Kenney Forrer Learning Commons (FLC) Room 217.

Student research presentations will continue on Tuesday, April 12, in Room 215 of the FLC. Four students will present from 3:15-4:30 p.m., and three students will present from 4:45-5:45 p.m.

On Wednesday, April 13, ASPIRE activities will begin at 3:30 p.m. in Room 215 of the FLC with creative literary arts presentations. At 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, student and faculty research presentations will take place in McKinney Room 100 and FLC Room 215, respectively. From 5:30-6:30 p.m. on April 13, student posters will be on display in the Kline Campus Center lobby where they will remain on display throughout the week.

All ASPIRE events are free and open to the public.

