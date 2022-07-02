Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation seeks proposals from consultants to manage gateway community initiatives
The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation has released two Requests for Proposals for qualified entities to lead the creation of comprehensive strategic plans for economic development in the 29 counties and dozens of towns and cities along the Blue Ridge Parkway corridor in Virginia and North Carolina.
Together, the Foundation and the selected entity or entities will engage community leaders along the length of the Parkway to determine realistic and effective strategies to enhance tourism and related economic development.
This strategic planning work for the Parkway’s gateway communities is being made possible through two grants to the Foundation from the US Economic Development Administration, as part of the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act. One grant and its associated RFP will support efforts along the Virginia portion of the Parkway, and the other grant and RFP will support work along the North Carolina portion of the Parkway.
For each effort, responsibilities for the selected entity or entities will include project planning and management, research and analysis, identifying and engaging diverse audiences, meeting logistics and facilitation, communications, and writing. The project timeline will likely range between nine and 15 months.
Anyone interested in receiving the full Request for Proposals for either or both projects should email Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation CEO Carolyn Ward at [email protected] with “Gateway Community RFP” in the subject line. Complete proposals are due by 4 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Friday, August 5, 2022. Any questions about either or both RFPs must be submitted by email to [email protected] by 2 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Friday, July 15, 2022, also with “Gateway Community RFP” in the subject line. Project and RFP information is also available online at BRPFoundation.org/GatewayCommunityRFP.
Consulting entities are welcome to submit proposals for either or both planning efforts. Any applicant submitting proposals for both projects should submit a separate proposal for each project and also indicate whether or not they are willing and able to undertake both projects simultaneously. The Foundation will not accept or consider any single proposal that attempts to address both RFPs.
Since 1997, the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation has provided more than $20 million in support for the Blue Ridge Parkway. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit provides support for initiatives along the 469-mile route, including historical and cultural preservation, environmental protection, visitor amenities, and education and outreach. The Foundation’s work includes programming at the Blue Ridge Music Center on the Parkway, and the award-winning, nationwide Kids in Parks program.
The Foundation has offices in Asheville and Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and Roanoke and Galax, Virginia. For more information, visit BRPFoundation.org.