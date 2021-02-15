Bitcoin gambling trends for 2021

Online gambling and casino platforms are reputed as the earliest adopters of new technology, cryptocurrencies being among the new phenomena.

Many gambling platforms continue using cryptocurrency transactions for years; however, we expect to indulge ourselves with more focus on blockchain-tech going forth. Punters gambling in online casinos are finding pleasure gambling using virtual currency thanks to the speed and security that comes with the same.

Crypto payouts are increasingly becoming instantaneous, allowing players to make withdrawals and receive their winnings immediately after the game ends. It’s easy to find out more about these casinos by visiting Ufabet.

Crypto payments in gambling websites

Blockchain allows anonymous and secure transactions. However, this level of anonymity has seen many major casinos shy off using blockchain-tech.

Presently, major gambling regulatory authorities demand that all casinos partake in rigorous KYC procedures such as matching the name to a casino account to payment methods. Due to this requirement, crypto has become something mischievous in the eyes of the regulators.

Fortunately, this narrative is likely to change. Crypto has been around the block for ten years plus, and proves to be resilient. We are currently in the age where crypto has started gravitating towards the mainstream due to the increasing global demands.

Facebook recently launched a digital currency known as Libra and wishes to tap into the use of alternative currencies before they become widespread. Experts now predict that gambling regulators will rethink their position and will soon start accepting cryptocurrency payments in the major online casinos.

Blockchain and casinos

Digital currencies exist thanks to blockchain-tech. The technology makes transactions between users seamless as it takes out the need for intermediaries.

The information that gets stored on the blockchain can’t be copied; also, the records are decentralized, thus strengthening safety and secure gaming. Blockchain technology has lots of applications beyond currencies and jells well with online casinos.

Casino operators have the opportune chance to add their branding to the blockchain-tech casino platform. These additions include transparency of all gaming activities across the casino platform.

Everything gets recorded permanently on the blockchain ledger, and the games have been programmed in ways that can be proven to be completely fair. Another huge advantage is the fast payout times.

Blockchain casinos handle digital tokens that don’t need to pass any checks and verification points that are linked to fiat payments such as the security inbuilt into the systems. Moreover, regulatory compliance also gets integrated into the casino design.

Custom gambling cryptos

By looking at online-based video games, we can understand how blockchain has the potential to allow casinos to create in-house financial ecosystems based on their in-built custom crypto coins.

Throughout the gaming sector, we are witnessing many casinos competing for the number one position as the top digital currency used in video gaming. Gamblers, on the other hand, are witnessing the rise of specialized gaming cryptocurrency casino platforms.

These new platforms are promoting aspects such as transparency, security, gaming, and transaction speed. Trading within virtual worlds will soon take on more complex and interactive aspects that will allow punters to link together, although they will be coming from different gaming places.

NB: There exist obvious parallels between video games and online-based casinos, hence why the development of additional specialized online crypto casinos and cryptocurrencies is needed now.

Story by Sandy Platini

