Biden administration announces steps to dealing with Long COVID

The Biden administration announced Tuesday steps it is going to take to help respond to Long COVID, including key efforts first proposed by Sen. Tim Kaine in his Comprehensive Access to Resources and Education (CARE) for Long COVID Act.

“There is so much left for us to learn about long COVID, and the best way to get those answers is to put our full weight behind comprehensive research while boosting public awareness and access to health care and resources,” Kaine said. “I’m glad to have the Biden Administration embrace the effort to improve our understanding of and response to this condition, and I will continue to work alongside the President and my colleagues in Congress to build on this progress.”

Kaine has been a leading advocate for helping people living with long-term COVID symptoms. Last month, Kaine introduced his CARE for Long COVID Act, legislation that outlines comprehensive steps to improve research and provide resources for people with long COVID.

The following proposals were included in Kaine’s bill and in the Biden Administration’s announcement:

Convening relevant agencies to conduct and support research related to the diagnosis and treatment of long COVID, including addressing disparities in access to diagnosis and treatment.

Calling on the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality to develop and disseminate recommendations on ensuring access to diagnosis and treatments.

Requiring various agencies to work together to provide culturally competent information and resources on long COVID.

Providing better guidance for people with long COVID on applying for benefits through the Social Security Administration, including access to Social Security Disability Insurance and Supplemental Security Insurance.

Directing the Department of Health and Human Services to convene relevant agencies to facilitate interagency coordination on long COVID.

Directing the Department of Labor to develop guidance on equitable employment opportunities for people experiencing long COVID symptoms;

Identifying interventions and providing guidance to employers on the rights of people with disabilities as it relates to long COVID.

Requiring the Administration for Community Living to help connect people with disabling long COVID to critical local resources.

