Biden administration announces plans to house Afghan interpreters at Fort Lee

The Biden administration on Monday announced plans to relocate thousands of Afghan interpreters and translators with special immigrant visas to U.S. Army base Fort Lee in Petersburg.

A Pentagon spokesperson confirmed that Fort Lee will briefly host up to 2,500 applicants and their families who have completed the security vetting process.

“Virginia has a long history of standing up for our military, and those who have risked their lives for our country,” Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) said Monday. “For two decades, thousands of Afghans have put their own lives and safety in danger in order to work with U.S. and allied personnel to fight Al Qaeda, the Haqqani Network, ISIS and other terrorist groups. Their efforts contributed to the decimation of Al Qaeda and its ability to attack the U.S. homeland.

“I applaud the President and his administration for acting to help bring these individuals to safety, and encourage further swift action to help the thousands of other Afghans and their family members who remain at risk because of their support for the U.S. mission in Afghanistan,” Warner said.

“I am pleased to hear that the Biden administration is sending thousands of Afghans and their families to Fort Lee in my district,” Congressman Donald McEachin (D-VA-04) said. “As the United States moves to withdraw our troops from Afghanistan, we must take steps to protect our allies in the region who supported American operations abroad. These brave men and women risked their lives to aid our armed forces and deserve our utmost gratitude.

“These individuals will be able to complete the final steps of their Special Immigrant Visa process under the protection of the United States. I will continue liaising with our state and local governments and the Biden administration to ensure a smooth process,” McEachin said.